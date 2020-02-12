BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — The pattern was a familiar one for the CWC Bulldogs. Fall behind early, then come back strong for the win, as the Bulldogs gutted out a 55-46 win over the Eldorado Eagles on Tuesday.

CWC came out shooting cold, while Eldorado freshmen Parker Price hit a pair of early 3-pointers to help send the Eagles to a 12-5 first quarter lead.

The Bulldogs went inside to Peyton Edwards for a three-point-play to start the second quarter to draw back within four points. The CWC then defense went into lockdown mode, and the Bulldogs pulled into the lead (16-14) midway through the second quarter on consecutive 3-pointers from Devin Rankin. A rebound basket by Ethan Mahon in the final seconds sent the Bulldogs to the locker room up 25-22.

The Bulldogs were ahead 28-23 early in the third quarter when Edwards went to the bench with his third foul. Lydayya Shewmaker and Aiden Whitlock were able to score inside easier with the big CWC center on the bench, and the score was tied at 37-37 as the game entered the fourth quarter.

Edwards re-entered the game to start the fourth quarter and immediately hit a free-throw-line jumper to put the Bulldogs ahead. Ty Barbre followed with five straight points to increase the lead to 44-37 with six minutes left. Eldorado was able to fight back, and had possession and a chance to tie the game, when Mahon (earlier honored on Senior Night for his last regular-season home game) came up with a steal and a layup to move the lead back to five points. A three-point-play in the closing minutes by KaCee Fulkerson helped seal the win for the Bulldogs.

“That’s the most complete game we’ve played all year,” said CWC Coach Kevin Wolff. “When you think about what type of team we should be, that’s exactly what I envision. We didn’t let the pressure get to us and we guarded well.”

1 2 3 4 F

ELD 12 10 15 9 46

CWC 5 20 12 18 55

ELD - Aiden Whitlock 16, Lydayya Shewmaker 16, Parker Price 6, Hunter Sizemore 3, Bryant Byrd 3, Nolan Milligan 2.

CWC -Devin Rankin 19, Ethan Mahon 13, Peyton Edwards 13, Ty Barbre 7, KaCee Fulkerson 3.

JV game: CWC 54, Eldorado 51

Tyler Goemaat’s fourth 3-pointer of the game swished through the net in the final seconds to give the Bulldogs the victory.

CWC - Tyler Goemaat 23, Bryce Conner 14, Ty Stubblefield 9, Brody Atteberry 4, Cal York 2, Nate Brown 2.

Freshmen game: CWC 39, Eldorado 29

Bryce Conner 17, Tyler Goemaat 12, Branten Stockton 4, Nate Brown 4, Drax Aud 2.

Freshmen game (2/10): CWC 32, Flora 26

CWC - Bryce Conner 12, Tyler Goemaat 7, Nate Brown 6, Branten Stockton 4, Drax Aud 3.