FARMINGTON-The Class 1A Wrestling Regional was held at Farmington Central Saturday.
Team scores:
First: Aledo (Mercer County)-134.5
Second: Canton-133
Third: Peoria (Notre Dame)-131
Fourth: Knoxville-122
Fifth: Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central)-121
Sixth: Glasford (Illini Bluffs)-105
Seventh: Farmington-100.5
Eighth: Monmouth (Monmouth-Roseville)-81
Ninth: Peoria Heights-61
Tenth: Peoria (Manual)-29.5
Eleventh: Williamsfield-11
Twelfth: Monmouth (United)-2
Tourney Results:
170
Guaranteed Places
First-John Ford, Peoria Heights
Second-Sam Stoneking, (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central)
Third-Griffin Kernan, (Aledo, Mercer County)
Fourth-Trey Anderson, (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville)
First Place Match
John Ford (Peoria Heights) 23-8, Jr., over Sam Stoneking (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central) 33-9, Sr. (SV-1 4-2)
Third Place Match
Griffin Kernan (Aledo, Mercer County) 23-20, Jr. over Trey Anderson (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville) 14-13, Sr. (Fall 2:40)
182
Guaranteed Places
First-Daniel Driggs, (Peoria, Notre Dame)
Second-Jack Merlo, (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central)
Third-Ethan Patterson, (Glasford, Illini Bluffs)
Fourth-Caleb Rampy, Peoria Heights
First Place Match
Daniel Driggs (Peoria, Notre Dame) 32-8, So. over Jack Merlo (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central) 24-15, Jr. (Fall 5:54)
Third Place Match
Ethan Patterson (Glasford, Illini Bluffs) 18-19, Jr. over Caleb Rampy (Peoria Heights), 17-9, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
195
Guaranteed Places
First-Alex Merlo, (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central)
Second-Travis Sutherland, Farmington
Third-Mason Reed, Knoxville
Fourth-Connor Barnes, Peoria Heights
First Place Match
Alex Merlo (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central) 38-10, Sr., over Travis Sutherland (Farmington) 17-10, So. (Fall 3:34)
Third Place Match
Mason Reed (Knoxville) 19-12, So. over Connor Barnes (Peoria Heights) 22-9, So. (Fall 2:33)
220
Guaranteed Places
First-Broc Shymansky, Farmington
Second-Dalton Crouse, Knoxville
Third-Jacob Waskow, Canton
Fourth-Silas Parrott, (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central)
First Place Match
Broc Shymansky (Farmington) 30-4, Sr. over Dalton Crouse (Knoxville) 23-6, Sr. (MD 9-0)
Third Place Match
Jacob Waskow (Canton) 28-4, Sr. over Silas Parrott (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central) 30-16, Sr. (Fall 3:32)
285
Guaranteed Places
First-Jesus Rojas, (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville)
Second-Cayden Davis, Canton
Third-Will Coleman, Peoria Heights
Fourth-William Stowe, Knoxville
First Place Match
Jesus Rojas (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville) 20-8, over Cayden Davis (Canton) 26-12, Sr. (Fall 2:54)
Third Place Match
Will Coleman (Peoria Heights) 21-10, Sr. over William Stowe (Knoxville) 9-14, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
160
Guaranteed Places
First-Seth Speaker, (Aledo, Mercer County)
Second-Rese Shymansky, Farmington
Third-Mike Arnold (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central)
Fourth-Chase Davis, Williamsfield
First Place Match
Seth Speaker (Aledo, Mercer County) 27-10, Sr. over Rese Shymansky, Farmington, 30-10, Fr. (Fall 4:29)
Third Place Match
Mike Arnold (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central) 23-9, Sr., over Chase Davis (Williamsfield) 19-10, Jr., (Fall 1:14)
152
Guaranteed Places
First-Griffin O’Connor, (Glasford, Ilini Bluffs)
Second-Kevin Bikopo (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville)
Third-Kyle Peckham, Farmington
Fourth-Eric Brock, Knoxville
First Place Match
Griffin O’Connor (Glasford, Illini Bluffs) 28-8, over Kevin Bikopo (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville) 23-8, Jr. (Fall 3:05)
Third Place Match
Kyle Peckham (Farmington) 22-15, Jr. over Eric Brock (Knoxville) 18-20, Sr. (Fall 3:31)
138
Guaranteed Places
First-Dylan Grigsby, Canton
Second-Joey Mushinsky, (Peoria, Notre Dame)
Third-Connor Speck (Glasford, Illini Bluffs)
Fourth-Hunter Bush (Knoxville)
First Place Match
Dylan Grigsby (Canton) 34-3 over Joey Mushinsky (Peoria, Notre Dame) 27-12, So. (Fall 2:47)
Third Place Match
Connor Speck (Glasford, Illini Bluffs) 29-10, Jr. over Hunter Bush (Knoxville) 16-16, Sr. (Fall 5:28)
145
Guaranteed Places
First-Anthony Becker-Canton
Second-Hunter Fox-Knoxville
Third-Carson Tippie, (Aledo, Mercer County)
Fourth-Adrean Franklin, (Peoria, Manual)
First Place Match
Anthony Becker (Canton) 14-2, Sr. over Hunter Fox (Knoxville) 28-10, So. (Dec 5-2)
Third Place Match
Carson Tippie (Aledo, Mercere County) 30-17, Jr. over Adrean Franklin (Peoria, Manual) 9-6, Sr. (Fall 0.39)
132
Guaranteed Places
First-Grant Peterson, (Peoria, Notre Dame)
Second-Andrew Hedges, Canton
Third-Jon Headley (Aledo, Mercer County)
Fourth-Gabs Blanch (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central)
First Place Match
Grant Peterson (Peoria Notre Dame) 41-0, Sr. over Andrew Hedges (Canton) 16-4, So. (Dec 9-5)
Third Place Match
Jon Headley (Aledo, Mercer County) 32-9, So. over Gabe Blanch (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central) 12-14, So. (Fall 0:24)
126
Guaranteed Places
First-Tristan Daugherty, (Peoria, Notre Dame)
Second-Noah Miller, (Aledo, Mercer County)
Third-Mitchell Connor, (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central)
Fourth-Ashton Anderson, (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville)
First Place Match
Tristan Daugherty (Peoria, Notre Dame) 41-0, Sr. over Noah Miller (Aledo, Mercer County), 17-10, Sr. (Fall 2:29)
Third Place Match
Mitchell Connor (Chillicothe, Illinois Valley Central) 32-13, Jr. over Ashton Anderson (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville) 22-11, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
113
Guaranteed Places
First-Paul Ishikawa, (Glasford, Illini Bluffs)
Second-Broctyn King, (Aledo, Mercer County)
Third-Jac Couri (Peoria, Notre Dame)
Fourth-Connor Huber, Farmington
First Place Match
Paul Ishikawa (Glasford, Illini Bluffs), 33-2, Fr. over Broctyn King (Aledo, Mercer County), 35-9, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
Third Place Match
Jac Couri (Peoria, Notre Dame) 24-6, So. over Connor Huber, Farmington 14-13, Fr. (Fall 1:33)
120
Guaranteed Places
First-Cameron Clark, (Glasford, Illini Bluffs)
Second-Trent Yardley, Knoxville
Third-Martin Arteaga, (Monmouth-Roseville)
Fourth-Blaine Engle (Aledo, Mercer County)
First Place Match
Cameron Clark (Glasford, Illini Bluffs), So. over Trent Yardley (Knoxville) 18-19, Fr. (Fall 1:47)
Third Place Match
Martin Arteaga (Monmouth, Monmouth-Roseville) 26-8, Sr. over Blaine Engle (Aledo, Mercer County) 24-11, Fr. (Fall 2:41)
106
Guaranteed Places
First-Ike Akers, (Peoria, Notre Dame)
Second-Trevor Hedges, Canton
Third-Adam Scalf, Knoxville
Fourth-Carson Clawson (Aledo, Mercer County)
First Place Match
Ike Akers (Peoria, Notre Dame) 37-5, Jr. over Trevor Hedges (Canton) 32-5, Fr. (Dec 12-5)
Third Place Match
Adam Scalf (Knoxville) 24-9, Fr. over Carson Clawson (Aledo, Mercer County) 14-13, So. (Dec 9-5)