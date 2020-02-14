At Renaissance Care Center they are starting off the new year by recognizing the faithful staff for their hard work and dedication.

CANTON-At Renaissance Care Center they are starting off the new year by recognizing the faithful staff for their hard work and dedication.

January winners are Ashley DelMastro and Shelby Riggs.

Ashley DelMastro has been a nurse at Renaissance for four years. Ashley was nominated by her peers for helping office staff with tasks and filling in for positions when staffing was needed.

When asked what Ashley likes best about working at Renaissance Care Center, she said, “What wouldn’t I like?”

She continued, “I couldn’t ask for a better group of co-workers. They are beyond caring, hardworking, and compassionate about what we do here.”

In her spare time, Ashley likes to spend time with her family and friends, that is when she is not working her second job as a home health nurse.

Shelby Riggs has been a DSP at Renaissance on the Star Care wing for a year. Shelby was nominated for going above and beyond to provide comfort, compassion, and care for a patient in her time of need.

Shelby loves working at Renaissance because she enjoys taking care of the children with intellectual disabilities.

When asked what she likes to do in her spare time she said, “A lot of my spare time is spent with military training, because I leave this April for the Navy.”

Renaissance Care Center is extremely lucky to have two extraordinary employees that take pride in their job, enough to go ‘Above and Beyond.’