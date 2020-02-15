Ok. I was wrong about winter. It’s back for sure.

Ok. I was wrong about winter. It’s back for sure. It, however, doesn’t look like it is going to hang around long. I had big plans for heading to the woods to enjoy the recent snowfall, but the strong winds kept me out. The winds are not the threat (out in the open anyway), but with the wet snow still clinging to the tree branches, I didn’t have the desire to play around with any widow makers that may fall from the trees because of the wind.

I thought it best to stay at home, listen to some classical music, and tie a few flies for the up coming fly fishing season. I also had time to reflect some on this very column.

I believe my first column appeared in 1992, maybe ’93, not real sure, but for the sake of argument we will go with 1992. That very first column was about Lakeland Park. It was just a short column back in those days, maybe 250 to 300 words at best. You might remember some of those. Back then the columns had a wide range of topics from hunting to fishing to birdwatching, nature, etc. Early on most of those columns did not have a photograph accompanying them.

The article ran in that fashion for several years until a day came when there appeared to be no use for it. Followed were a few years without outdoor material when the idea came up to start running it again. This time it would be a full-page piece with at least three photographs to go along with the article. Now we had something.

Now instead of a 250- to 300-word column it would be around 900 words. With that, it would have more of a nature-based theme. I had my doubts if I could fill a full page with this kind of material, especially if I had to do it each and every week. It’s now been eight or nine years of the full-page article and around 25 years total of a column in this paper, and I hope that it keeps going.

Along with the weekly column, over the years I have also done several inserts related to hunting and fishing. Each of those inserts would carry from five to six columns and for a long time we ran two of those special editions each fall. So then, where am I going with this?

Not that it really means anything, but I began to toss around some numbers of my word count. These numbers include the 25 years of the column and several years of the special hunting editions along with an extra piece here and there. I did not include any numbers on the countless sporting events I have covered over the years.

The numbers of course are by no means exact, just a rough estimate of the word count as the articles grew over the years. Give or take a few words, I roughly came up with the figure of 700,000 words. I’m not sure if that’s a lot or not, but six or seven books could take up that much space!

No, I’m not trying to lead you anywhere with this but thought it was fun to just share with you some neat facts about this column. One of the most enjoyable facts has been the longevity of the column despite the overall consensus of the print and newspaper world that a weekly outdoor column is dead. So many newspapers across the nation have terminated their outdoor pages, for whatever reasons I do not know. The idea that print is dead is nothing but a farce. Yes, the internet has taken a toll, not only with newspapers but magazines as well. Many are going under and will continue to do so. But there are still those who want to hold paper while they are reading, whether it is a newspaper or a magazine.

I hope that one day I will hit the one million-word mark in this very paper. Will it mean anything? For me the answer is yes, but for most others, it will mean nothing at all. I will admit, however, maybe even toot my own horn, that I am one of just a few remaining newspaper outdoor writers left in the state. Yes, this is just a small paper and I can’t compare myself to the big guys but I’m still here and I will keep doing my best as long as the paper will allow me.

***Getting reports of some Spring migrants arriving in the state. Yes, the snow and cold will put a damper on things, keeping the birds south, but the change is happening. College basketball is nearing its end, Spring training has started… each day now closer to Spring than the last.

***Look to the fields when you can. Have been seeing numerous Trumpeter Swans in the area. Emiquon has several, along with thousands of geese. Things might be a little radical during the cold snap but by the time you read this it might be getting back to normal for this time of year.