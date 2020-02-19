Donis Sue Hall, 70, of Canton, passed away at 11:34 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at The Loft. She was born on Feb. 25, 1949 in Canton to Charles Robert and Frieda Edith (Segler) Southwood.

CANTON – Donis Sue Hall, 70, of Canton, passed away at 11:34 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at The Loft. She was born on Feb. 25, 1949 in Canton to Charles Robert and Frieda Edith (Segler) Southwood.

Surviving is her sister, Kay Melz of Farmington; and her niece, Erin (Chris) Lucas of Canton.

Donis was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Lois Swadinsky.

Donis was a teacher for 35 years, beginning her career in Dunfermline and retiring from Ingersoll Middle School as a 5th grade teacher. Donis attended Shields Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Canton, where she sang in the choir and frequently volunteered for the church. She was also a member of the Fulton County Unit 30 Illinois Retired Teachers’ Association, a sustaining member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Teaching Sorority and the Red Hat Society. Donis volunteered for the Spoon River College Literacy Program and Love, INC., where she was also a director.

Donis spent much of her time helping elderly people and making a difference in the community. She loved history, genealogy, reading, puzzles, traveling and her furry best friend, Buddy.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Shields Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Canton. Rev. David Meader will officiate. Burial will follow at Shields Chapel Cemetery in rural Canton. Memorials can be made to the Fulton County Humane Society. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com