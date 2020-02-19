Councilman Mike Yaklich last week added another chapter to his long-running feud with City Manager Gary Bradley, accusing him of lying to the city council about his interactions with a competing solar firm looking to submit a proposal.

Yaklich made his accusations in an email to city officials.

The council had discussed for weeks a proposal by Mayor Gary Moore to bring in an investment group interested in adding solar-power equipment on city buildings in exchange for reduced power bills.

At its Jan. 13 meeting, councilmen voted to allow officials to negotiate an agreement with Clean Energy Design Group for the project and future work. The investor group is working on several similar projects in the area and has estimated the city would save up to $1.6 million in utility costs over 25 years.

Yaklich, who voted for the project then, said he did so despite reservations that no other competing solar proposals had been presented.

“When we lack those competitive bids, we don’t look very transparent,” he said then. “This is not the way we do business.”

But Yaklich took his accusations a step farther after last week’s council meeting, where he again had assailed city staff — and Bradley in particular — for not providing enough financial information for councilman to make effective budgetary decisions.

Yaklich’s email to councilman Feb. 12 says that when the council was deciding whether to approve the Clean Energy Design Group deal, Bradley ignored at least one other investor group trying to submit a competing proposal and then told the council the company had been unresponsive.

Yaklich said he has since spoken with the owner of one of the groups in question, Moxie Solar, and the owner claims that Bradley did not return repeated phone calls concerning their proposals.

“Contrary to City Manager Bradley’s proclamation that he had ‘pursued a quote and Moxie had been unresponsive,’” Yaklich wrote in his email, “the truth is Moxie Solar tried three times to connect with Mr. Bradley in multiple ways after Mr. Bradley’s initial inquiry on December 7, 2019. The truth is Mr. Gretter’s calls and emails were not returned.”

The councilman said the vote was taken “after we were led to believe no other solar companies offered proposals and the timing was urgent.”

In addition, the owner of Moxie has studied the Clean Energy proposal and says that many of it’s provisions don’t add up.

Among the contentions:

n That some of the solar equipment would be placed on property the city does not own.

n The manufacturer of the solar panels has gone bankrupt and warranty provisions may have changed.

n Proposed motors that move the panels with the sun can burn out because of snow load.

n The proposed solar panel project is “oversized.”

n The proposal overstates cash flow in the first year.

Yaklich reiterated that those data points are examples of why the city should have included more projects during the council’s deliberation.