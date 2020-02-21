February 19th- 12 noon lunch DCDC Meeting

12:30pm-pinocle and dominoes

20th- 12 noon lunch

12:30pm-solo games

6pm- Ruritan Meeting

21st-12 noon lunch

23rd- 6pm benefit card party

24th-12 noon lunch

10am-?? Quilters welcome!!

25th- 12 noon lunch

12:30- Pitch Tournament till 3pm

26th – 12 noon lunch DCDC meeting

12:30pm-pinocle and dominoes, February birthday party, cake, ice cream

Solo Winners

Bernie Will, Dolores Niebrugge, and Bill Probst were the winners of the solo games which were played at the Dieterich Civic Center on Thursday, February 13th, 2020. Everyone is welcome to come and play after lunch from 12:30-3pm. It is easier to learn how by playing.

Pitch Tournament Winners

Pitch was played on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. The winners were as follows Carol Sheehan, Duane Poehler, Pam Bloemer, Sonjia Martin, Regina Figueroa, Phyllis Hemman, and Judy Bergfeld. Pitch is played every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30-3pm. Lunch is served at 12 noon each week-day, except holidays, to those who phone 925-5461 by 1pm the day before to order their meal. Everyone is welcome!!!

Benefit Card Party

A benefit card party for the Dieterich Golden Circle Nutrition Program will be held at the Dieterich Civic Center on Sunday, February 23, 2020 beginning at 6:00pm. Pinocle, Solo, Pitch, and Chicken track Bingo will be played. The cost is $6.00 and also includes lunch. Come and enjoy the evening and you may also win a prize.

February Birthday Party

The February Birthday party will be held at the Dieterich Civic Center and all those with February birthdays are welcome to attend along with everyone else on February 26th. Lunch will be held at 12 noon to those who phone 925-5461 by 1pm the day before to order their meal. Pinocle and dominoes will be played at 12:30pm with birthday cake and ice cream served later in the afternoon.