Molly M. Rusher. Count one, Dismissed: Disorderly Conduct. Count 2, Obstruction of Justice. Two-years probation. $500 fine plus costs. Not to possess a firearm, ammo, or other weapons. Pursue work, course of study, or vocational training. 32 days in jail. 100 hours community service.

Michael Barger. Possession of Methamphetamine. Amended to Attempt, Class A. Two year conditional discharge. $200 fine plus costs. Pursue work, course of study, or vocational training. 16 days in jail. Obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Sarah Norris. Possession of Methamphetamine. Amended to Possession of Methamphetamine. One year conditional discharge. $750 fine plus costs. 32 days in jail.

Alexandra S.K. Creasey. Possession of Methamphetamine. Amended to attempt. One year conditional discharge. Pursue work, course of study., or vocational training. Obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Timothy Lathrop. Count one: Possession of Methamphetamine. Count two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dismissed. Two year conditional discharge. $500 fine plus costs. Not to possess firearm, ammo, or weapons. Pursue work, course of study., or vocational training. Obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment. 40 days in jail.

John Stokes. Count one: Aggravated Domestic Battery, Dismissed. Count two: Aggravated Batter. Count three: Resisting a Peace Officer, Dismissed. Two years probation. $500 fine plus costs. Not to leave state without permission. Not to possess firearm, ammo, or other weapons. Pursue work, course of study., or vocational training. 180 days in jail. No contact with victim.

Marquell Rose V. Count one: Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent, Dismissed. Count two: Possession of a controlled substance. Two years probation. $500 fine plus costs. Not to leave state without permission. Not to possess firearm, ammo, or other weapons. Pursue work, study, or vocational training. 180 days in jail. Obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Shandler R. Williams. Possession of Methamphetamine. Re-sentenced. Two years conditional discharge. Probation fees vacated. Not to possess a firearm, ammo, or other weapons. Pursue work, study, or vocational training. 66 days in jail.

Michael Muhammed. Count one: Aggravated Battery, Dismissed. Count two: Resisting a Peace Officer. Two years conditional discharge. $500 fine plus costs. Not to possess firearm, ammo, or other weapons. Pursue work, study, or vocational training. Eight days in jail.

Chad Raymond. Two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, one dismissed. Two years probation. Costs only. Not to leave state without permission. Not to possess firearm, ammo, or other weapons. Pursue work, study, or vocational training. 180 days in jail.

Michael Muhammed. Count one: Unlawful Use of Debit Card. Possession of Lost or Mislaid Property. Count two: Possession of Lost or Mislaid Property. Both amended to Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property. One year court supervision. $500 fine plus costs. Not to possess firearm, ammo, or other weapons. Pursue work, study, or vocational training.

Brandon A. Bethel. Count one: Aggravated Battery, Dismissed. Count two: domestic battery. Two years conditional discharge. $200 fine plus costs. Not to possess firearm, ammo, or other weapons. Pursue work, study, or vocational training. 45 days in jail.

Penny Gipson. Count one: Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent. Count two: Possession of Methamphetamine, Dismissed. Two years probation. $2,070 fine plus costs. Not to possess firearm, ammo, or other weapons. Pursue work, study, or vocational training. 138 days in jail.

Wesley T. Nash. Count one: Possession of Controlled Substance. Two years court supervision. $500 fine plus costs. Pursue work, study, or vocational training. 50 hours community service. Obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Michael A. Levar. Count one: Possession of Methamphetamine. Count two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dismissed. Two years special probation. $500 fine plus costs. Not to possess firearm, ammo, or other weapons. Pursue work, study, or vocational training. Six days in jail. 30 hours community service. Obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Tevarius T. Payne. Counts one and two: Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Counts three and four: Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Dismissed. Two years probation. $500 fine plus costs. Not to possess firearm, ammo, or other weapons. Pursue work, study, or vocational training. Six days in jail. 30 hours community service. 200 days in jail. Obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Christian D. Walker. Counts one through three: Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, counts two and three dismissed. One year department of corrections. One year mandatory supervised release, consecutive with 19CF185. $1,500 fine plus costs. Appear within 30 days of release for payment review. Possible placement in the impact incarceration program.

Christian D. Walker. Count one: Robbery. Count two: Theft, dismissed. Three years department of corrections. Two years mandatory supervised release, consecutive with 19CF127. $5,000 fine plus costs.

Gregory V. Miller. Two counts of Aggravated DUI, one dismissed. Count three: Driving While License Suspended - Enhanced, Dismissed. Three years probation. $2,000 fine plus costs. Not to leave state without permission. Not to possess firearm, ammo, or other weapons. Pursue work, study, or vocational training. Six days in jail. 30 hours community service. 200 days in jail. 90 days in jail with work release. Obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Victim impact panel.

Kavon I. Johnson. Count one: Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver. Count two: Unlawful possession of weapons, dismissed. Count three: Possession of cannabis, dismissed. Two years conditional discharge. $1,140 fine plus costs. Obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Not to possess firearm, ammo, or other weapons. Pursue work, study, or vocational training. 76 days in jail.

Kavon I. Johnson. Two counts of burglary, one dismissed. Count three: Criminal damage to property, dismissed. Two years conditional discharge. $1,470 fine plus costs. Obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Not to possess firearm, ammo, or other weapons. Pursue work, study, or vocational training. 98 days in jail.

Elijah I. Hoover. Count one: Use of a stolen debit card. Count two: Possession of a lost/mislaid debit card. Amended to theft of lost/mislaid property. One year court supervision. $500 fine plus costs. Pursue work, study, or vocational training. No contact order with victim.