Long-range community planning known as MAPPING will cover all of Effingham County, starting on March 23.

Effingham County has enlisted the help of the “MAPPING The Future of Your Community” program through the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University to take a proactive approach to planning for community and economic development. Best of all, anyone can join in the effort, if they are willing to commit to volunteering and offering their ideas on what the county needs in the future.

During five planning sessions, county residents will identify three to six high priority goals for the community, an action plan for implementation, and break into groups to begin work on their goals and projects. After the conclusion of the MAPPING program, participants will organize a communitywide town meeting to share their ideas and projects with the community and invite local participation.

MAPPING session will run for five consecutive weeks, beginning March 23, on Mondays. A free dinner will be provided from 5:30 to 6 p.m., following by the meeting that can last up to three hours. The first session is when participants are asked about the strengths and weaknesses of the county. It is truly a grassroots effort that has proven successful for many Illinois communities, including Dieterich and Altamont. Teutopolis is currently working through its MAPPING program with many ideas being considered.

Volunteers and sponsors are still needed and encouraged to spread the word about the program to family, friends, co-workers, and employees. Any interested residents are encouraged to participate in the MAPPING program or help by becoming a sponsor. Monetary donations are greatly appreciated at any level to help support this important effort, including the meals and other expenses.

For more information or to sign up to participate in the sessions, please visit www.effinghamcountychamber.com. You may also contact Jamie Niemerg at jniemerg@effinghamcountychamber.com or call the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce at (217) 347-4147.