The new village hall proposal had Teutopolis Village Board members discussing other future projects for the community.

Replacing the old village hall has been on the drawing board for years, but discussions at the Community MAPPING sessions raised the idea of a community center. There has also been talk about where future subdivisions might be built after Prairie View Subdivision is finished. The spurred conversation about adding another Tax Increment Financing District.

Of course, there were questions during the board meeting on where the community center would be built, and how land could be acquired for another subdivision. But the discussion showed how the MAPPING sessions have sparked some ideas for Teutopolis.

The board reviewed proposed changes on water rates and the sewer ordinance. There was no consensus on what to would be the best way for enhancing village revenue through the rates, but the village board is firm on the changes to prevent installing gravity sewers under houses, which has produced basement flooding in past years. Work will continue through the sewer committee on drafting the changes into an ordinance proposal for future board action.

In other business, the Trustees voted for the Village Foreman to arrange for repairs of a backhoe. The repair list on the 5-year-old backhoe could cost up to $10,000, and some Trustees were surprised to hear the vehicle only had been used for 3,000 hours since it was purchased by the village. But buying a new backhoe would eclipse the estimated repair costs. Dave Tegeler suggested checking on the maintenance agreement.

The vote on the backhoe repairs was unanimous with all members present.

The village intended to start selling lots for Prairie View Subdivision Phase II this week. The first Phase of the subdivision only has a few lots not yet sold. Questions were asked Kathy Casselman, a potential buyer on Phase II, about the new rules regarding the subdivision. Those included allowing up to 15 months for completing construction of a home before the village would reclaim the lot; no chain link fences but privacy fences would be allowed with approval of the architectural committee of the village board.

A 60-day extension was granted to a couple at a West Elm Street residence to correct sewer line violations. The extension was requested due to wet ground conditions preventing plumbing work now or in coming weeks.

After years of frustration for Village Hall, Trustee Bernie Hartke might have made a breakthrough on negotiating with CSX Railroad officials on improving drainage along portions of the railroad in the village. Hartke said he had a positive conversation recently with CSX and he hopes to report further progress. Board members congratulated Hartke, but there was a sense that the railway drainage work is not coming around the bend just yet.