CANTON-Graham Hospital School of Nursing has been named the 2020 #3 nursing program in Illinois by RegisteredNursing.org in its Fourth Annual Nursing School Program Rankings.

CANTON-Graham Hospital School of Nursing has been named the 2020 #3 nursing program in Illinois by RegisteredNursing.org in its Fourth Annual Nursing School Program Rankings.

Complete rankings are as follows:

Number 1-Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights. Trinity Christian College’s BSN program prepares students both academically and clinically to care for patients’ physical, spiritual, and mental needs. Students are able to gain hands-on learning in the simulation lab, allowing them to hone their skills in a safe and controlled environment.

Score-99.49; Programs: BSN

Number 2-Southeastern Illinois College, Harrisburg. Southeastern Illinois College is proud to offer excellent nursing programming to hundreds of soon-to-be RNs. With flexible offerings and emphasis on clinical experience, nursing graduates are a welcome addition to area healthcare teams.

Score: 98.93; Programs: Associate in Nursing

Number 3-Graham Hospital School of Nursing, Canton. The Graham Hospital School of Nursing in Canton has been admitting students into its 3-year diploma program since 1909. With three state-of-the-art simulation labs and a variety of social activities throughout the school year, the school supports students in numerous ways.

Score: 98.03; Programs: Diploma

Number 4-Rush University, Chicago. Rush University is home to a prestigious college of nursing. With a direct-entry MSN option for non-nurses, students work with nationally and internationally renowned faculty to prepare them for their profession.

Score: 97.38; Programs: MSN

Number 5-South Suburban College, South Suburban College’s South Holland campus is home to an associate degree nursing program focused on patient-centered care. Throughout the program, students take a number of quality nursing courses, including Adult Health Nursing, Behavioral Health Nursing and more.

Score: 96.92; Programs: Associate in Nursing

Number 6-Saint Anthony College of Nursing, Rockford. Saint Anthony College of Nursing in Rockford is known for its standard academic excellence paired with practical experience. With state of the art skills labs and low student/teacher ratio, students excel in the demanding yet nurturing program.

Score: 96.24; Programs: BSN

Number 7-Bradley University, Peoria. Bradley University faculty believe nurses need to care for the whole patient by using ethical and scientific patient-centered care models. They offer a direct-entry BSN program in which students begin taking nursing courses during freshman year. The nursing profession welcomes Bradley graduates to their ranks.

Score: 96.23; Programs: BSN

Number 8-Heartland Community College, Normal. Heartland Community College serves students in the Normal vicinity through its excellent ADN and LPN to RN program pathways. Enrolled students learn a number of contemporary nursing principles and techniques to help them find success amongst healthcare teams.

Score: 96.21; Programs: Associate in Nursing, LPN to RN

Number 9-John A. Logan College, Carterville. John A. Logan College’s associate degree nursing program is located in the community of Carterville. Designed to assist nurses in upgrading their skills and knowledge, the college’s graduates are a welcome addition as therapeutic and caring members of the healthcare team.

Score: 96.08; Programs: Associate in Nursing

Number 10-McHenry County College, Crystal Lake. McHenry County College has a number of program pathways, including an ADN program to best support new or returning nursing students. With full-or-part-time course loads, MCC’s flexibility is designed to meet nursing needs now and in the future.

Score: 95.73; Programs: Associate in Nursing

Out of the 30 colleges listed, other locally ranked nursing programs include:

Number 28-Western Illinois University, Macomb. The CCNE-accredited BSN program at Macomb’s Western Illinois University focuses on preparing nurses for a wide variety of healthcare settings, particularly rural settings. The nursing resource center houses computer simulation programs and simulators for students to practice new skills before working on real patients.

Score: 92.51; Programs: BSN

Number 30-Spoon River College, Canton. Canton’s Spoon River College offers students a 61.5 credit-hour associate degree nursing program designed to give students the skills to become compassionate RNs. The curriculum includes courses such as Pharmacology, Nursing through the Life Cycle and much more.

Score: 92.15; Programs: Associate in Nursing