Ms. Carole L. Jones, age 75 of Oblong, IL passed away Friday February 21, 2020 at 9:37 PM EST at Good Samaritan Hospital, Vincennes, IN following a brief, but very serious, battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born April 5, 1944 in Robinson, IL Carole was one of two daughters born to Don Elwin Gholson and Edith (Weaver) Deaver.

Carole was a sales clerk at CheckMart in Oblong, IL for several years and owned and operated Wood Crafts and Supplies in Oblong, IL. She was a former member of the Oblong Ruritan Club; Chamber of Commerce; Oblong Antique Tractor and Engine Association. She was also a former Village Trustee and Board Member.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer “J.J.” and Tim Aten, Oblong, IL; two grandsons, Christopher Jones and Fiancée Brianna Kamyszek, Oblong, IL, Andrew and Tomy Jo Ochs, Oblong, IL; a sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Robert “Bob” Catt, Oblong, IL; three nieces, Lori Eubank, Lisa Pinkston and Lynis Michl.

Preceding her in death were her Mother and Step-Father, Edith and Lorin K. Deaver and a sister Donna Gholson.

There will be a Celebration of Carole’s life from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday February 27, 2020 at the Crawford County Forest Preserve. All friends are invited to come and share memories. A private scattering of cremated remains will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Oblong Antique Tractor and Engine Association or to the Oblong Ruritan Club with envelopes available at the Crawford County Forest Preserve during the Celebration of Life.

