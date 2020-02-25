Attorney Les Smith of Albion comes to the White County Senior Citizens building every other month to take care of drawing up wills. power of attorney, letters to creditors, quit claim deeds with life estates, and other things senior citizens may need from his office. His services are free. . He does not represent anyone in any kind of court proceedings “I’ve been doing this for 11 years,” Smith told the Times, “and I know this program was in place for at least eight years before I began.”

Smith goes to Hamilton, White, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Crawford, Jasper, Lawrence and Richland counties. “It sounds like a lot, but I typically make a calendar so it makes it easier to stay on schedule” he said. Smith said that he feels that a power of attorney is probably the most important document a person needs to have. “In Illinois, if a spouse dies suddenly without a will, all of the assets automatically go to the remaining spouse. However if a spouse does not die and is incapacitated mentally, the spouse cannot sign his/her name to anything, even a jointly-filed income tax return document without having a power of attorney.” he said.

Another good thing for seniors to do is to have a quit claim deed with a life estate drawn up. Then should a spouse need to go to a nursing home, their home cannot be taken for payment or for any reason.

When the Times reporter expressed the fact of being unaware of this senior attorney program, Smith said, “Everyday people come to see me telling me that they had just been made aware of this availability to a lawyer.”

Smith spent 21 years in the Armed Forces. When he was relieved of duty, he taught school for ten years before enrolling in law school. “I had the distinction of being the oldest member of my class,” he laughed. He graduated on 2002 and worked at an elder clinic in Carbondale doing basically the same thing he is doing now until 2009.

Smith will return to White County in April. If you need to visit with him, please call White County Senior Citizens Services.