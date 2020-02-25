Welcome back to
the Ripple. In
my last piece, I
shared some pretty intimate
details about my experience
as a person who deals with
post-traumatic stress.
For much of my life, I was
in denial that I was carrying
post-traumatic stress.
I excelled in the academic
and corporate worlds and
learned how to have a lot of
fun in my downtime.
However, looking back
I can see many moments
when I avoided certainexperiences
because of fear.
I can see the mood swings
which stemmed from the
perception that I was not
safe and secure in the world.
See, I’m not really so
different from most people.
Everyone has stress, and
over half of the population
had experienced some
form of trauma. Please do
not go comparing your life
to others however. What
some children register as
traumatic other children
will not.
Not everyone’s brain and
body responds the same to
life events, and it is really
not our place to judge the
weight of anyone else’s
experiences. What we can
do is get more intimate with
our own responses. In doing
this, we not only better
understand ourselves, but
we deepen our empathy for
all. This is true service.
One of my favorite
researchers and trauma
therapists, Bessel Van Der
Kolk, has decades of experience
in the field of therapy.
He has seen dramatic
improvements in the ability
of stressed individuals
(including combat veterans)
to find inner balance, reconciliation,
and healing by
using many of the following
methods:
1. Theater, acting.
Embodying a character
enables us to contact and
express emotions. This is
often the hardest thing for
humans to do – especially
when we have experienced
pain in our lives. What we
do not express, we keep.
Expression is release.
2. Rhythm and music. In
numerous studies, rhythmic
drumming has been
shown to provide a feeling
of mental, emotional, and
physical calm. You can even
try this: Counting to 4, clap
your hands on counts 1,2,3,
then take a long yet natural
breath into your belly on
four, then rise up through
your spine as you exhale.
Repeat several times.
3. Ground, ground, ground.
Get those bare feet on the
earth, touch the bottoms
of your feet with
your hands, or massage
your upper thighs. Do this
ESPECIALLY in time of
panic. This stimulates the
regulatory part of the nervous
system and informs
the brain that you are safe
and alive in the present
moment. This can help the
emotional brain work with
the rational brain to bring
you balance.
4. Move your body. Take
regular walks, move your
center of gravity through
safe jumping or skipping,
and stepping up and down.
Look at movement not as
exercise, but as essential.
Move in silly ways like a
child on a playground or
dancing to your favorite
silly songs. Movement is
not optional for our health,
it is absolutely essential.
In February, I am hosting
an online class on Primal
Vinyasa, a therapeutic
and medicinal movement
practice that is an incredibly
effective for stress reduction.
To register, visit www.
amandablain.me
Also feel free to email me
if you would like to dive
more deeply into this topic.
I am here, as your sister,
honored to connect.