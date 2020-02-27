The Lady Giants will be competing in the 7th Annual Lady Raider Soccer Classic March 19-21 at East Peoria Eastside Centre.
Single game sessions are $3 for adults and $2 for children aged 10 and under. Tourney passes are $8 for adults and $5 for children aged 10 and under.
SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 19
4:30 p.m., EP vs Canton
6 p.m., Galesburg vs Limstone
Friday, March 20
4:30 p.m., Lincoln vs EP
6 p.m., Limestone vs Riverton
Saturday, March 21
9:30 a.m., Canton vs Lincoln
11 a.m., Riverton vs Galesburg
1 p.m., 5th/6th Place Game
2:30 p.m., 3rd/4th Place Game
4 p.m., Championship Game