MACOMB-Illinois State Police (ISP) District 14 will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) Nighttime Traffic Enforcement (NITE) details in March.

The ACE details will focus on removing impaired drivers and other alcohol related offenses.

The NITE details will target other common Illinois Vehicle Code violations which contribute to crashes, such as speeding, following too closely and distracted driving.

These details will be conducted throughout the District 14 region during the entire month, with particular focus on the week of St. Patrick’s Day.

Impaired driving is a factor in more than 30% of traffic deaths in Illinois. Likewise, speeding is a factor in nearly 35% of fatal crashes; and, nearly 50% of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were known to not be buckled up.

This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).