FAIRVIEW — Ruth Burkhead, 87, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born on Oct. 28, 1932 at her grandfather’s home in Toulon, one of two children born to Richard and Spray (Williams) Grieve. She married Johnnie William Burkhead on June 3, 1951 in London Mills. He preceded her in death by 17 days. Surviving are their children, Debra Lynn (Allen) Lovell of rural Princeville and Bill (Deborah) Burkhead of rural Fairview; sister-in-law, Nancy Grieve; and several nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Roy Grieve.

Her first job was as a teacher’s aide at the Fairview Grade School until she began many years of working for the Fairview Insurance Agency. She attended the First Christian Church in Canton and served for several years as a Township Auditor and Fin & Feather Treasurer. She was a Cardinal fan and even made a few trips to St. Louis to watch a ball game on Mother’s Day.

She enjoyed boating at the river and on annual vacations to the Lake of the Ozarks. She and Johnnie also wintered in Texas for over 30 years and expanded their circle of friends there. They enjoyed visiting 48 states during their retirement years.

Services will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton with a visitation from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to the OSF Hospice Home.

