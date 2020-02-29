Lesley Grace Cannon, affectionately called ‘Shorty’, is a second grade student in Mrs. Wheeler’s class at Westview in Canton.

CANTON-Lesley Grace Cannon, affectionately called ‘Shorty’, is a second grade student in Mrs. Wheeler’s class at Westview in Canton.

Every child has something unique and special about them.

Lesley Grace is no different, but one of the multiple things that sets her apart is her birthday.

Lesley Grace is a leapling.

In other words, Lesley Grace was born February 29, leap day, to Lanette Cannon and Rob Stufflebeam, Jr.

Today, she is getting to celebrate her actual birthday.

According to her mom, Lanette, being born on leap day saved the spunky lass's life, “We had planned to get induced with her. After awhile they noticed something wasn’t right and (I) ended up (having) a c-section. Lesley had separated from the placenta. If she was born natural, she would not have survived.”

Lanette knew having a leap day baby, her daughter would have a unique birthday, but that’s something that occurs often in their family, “Her one brother was born on Halloween. My birthday happens to be Cinco De Mayo while her oldest sister was born on their great-grandfather’s birthday the year after he passed. Her other sister was born two days after their uncle’s birthday the year after he passed. So, we all have something kinda special about our birthdays. And, the five of us were born even numbered years!”

And, what does Lesley think about having a leap day birthday?

“Lesley says it is special! She likes to tell people she is turning 2 and that she will get her license when she is 4,” explained Lanette.

Lesley got right to the point when asked her thoughts about getting to celebrate her birthday on her actual day this year, “I love it!,” she said.

When does Lesley celebrate when it’s not leap year?

“We usually celebrate her birthday Feb. 28, even though the state claims they recognize her birthday as March 1 because as of Feb. 28 the 29th has not come yet,” said her mom.

Lesley is the youngest of five. She has two older brothers and two older sisters; Tyler, 24; Doug, 19; Emily 17 and Natalie, 13. She also has a 20-month old nephew and a 16-month old niece.

What do her siblings think about their sister’s leap day birthday?

Lanette noted they’ve said it’s a great conversation starter; it’s hard to remember when we celebrate the other three years and one told Lesley, “You get to celebrate for two days, Feb. 28 and March 1.”

Her plans to celebrate her big day including having birthday cake and ice cream with family.

Happiest of birthdays, Lesley Grace!