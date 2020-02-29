Kewanee and Wethersfield schools are joining the green revolution in a big way.

This week, the process of installing solar panels on the roofs of local schools began, as a huge crane lifted pallets of panels onto the roof of Kewanee High School.

A spokesman for the contractor doing the installation said the panels will cover 65 to 70 percent of the school’s roof.

Supt. Dr. Chris Sullens said there are no worries about the roof’s ability to support the panels. An architect and a roof expert already inspected the roof and both reported it is strong enough to hold the panels.

The roof expert did find a few areas that needed to be repaired prior to installation, and Oldeen Roofing was contracted to fix them, Sullens said.

The superintendent said the installation of the panels at KHS, which had been delayed by the winter weather and market factors, is expected to take 10 working days — provided the weather cooperates.

When they’re finished at KHS, the contractor will move to Wethersfield schools, where Supt. Shane Kazubowski said panels will be installed on every building except the Blish Building.

Once they’re installed, he said, it will take two to three hours to connect the system to the power grid. That will mean shutting down every electrical device in the school, Kazubowski said, so the plan is to make the connection on a weekend.

He said he hopes Wethersfield schools can be on solar power by spring break.

When they’re done at Wethersfield, the contractor will return to the Kewanee district and install solar panels at Neponset, Belle Alexander and Central schools and at the district’s administrative offices on North Main Street.

Sullens said investors are paying for the solar installation, and it won’t cost the district anything. When the switch to solar is complete, the district will receive two bills each month, instead of the one Ameren bill it pays now.

One of the bills will be to Ameren for using that company’s infrastructure and the other will be to the investors to pay for the electricity itself. The total of the two bills is predicted to be less than what the district pays Ameren now.

Sullens said the solar installation is expected to save the district $1.2 million over the next 20 years. At Wethersfield, the savings are expected to be about $400,000 over the same period, Kazubowski said.

But even if the district didn’t save a penny, said Sullens, the elimination of the district’s use of energy generated from coal, nuclear or natural gas would make the project worthwhile.

The solar installations at Kewanee, Wethersfield and several other area school districts have been organized by Kevin Yepsen of Community State Bank, the area’s leading booster of solar energy.

Sullens pointed out that Yepsen is a graduate of Kewanee High School and the University of Illinois and serves on a renewable-energy advisory board at the university.