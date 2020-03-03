The Jam Jr. event was

hosted at the Carmi Trinity

Assembly of God Church

on Friday night with free

food and drinks and five live

bands for the event which

was geared for first graders

through the eighth grade.

The Jam was held between

at 6 p.m-9 p.m.

The live music lineup

was Ashtyn Cowling, Sean

Cribbs, Payton Dale, and

Sara and Nate Hicks. The

last band call themselves

“Modified Youth". The kids

seemed to enjoy the faster

songs, breaking out in dance

and if you couldn't dance,

(jumping and clapping) to

the music. One of the youth

workers who attended from

the New Beginning Church of

God told the Times that they

had 30 young kids in attendance

at the Jam service.

Youth pastors Camden

and Katharine Stewart talked

with the children during the

food break. Camden asked

and answered questions

from the kids joking about

his name and getting a lot

of laughter from the youngsters.

It appeared that the

kids had a great time learning

about Jesus through song.

It was a wonderful outreach

for kids hosted by the

Trinity Assembly of God in

Carmi.