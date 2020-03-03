I don’t get it. When

I was a kid I read

all about the Pony

Express and how they

delivered mail two thousand

miles in 10 days. The

delivery was by young

men, that today would be

too young to buy a pack

of smokes, riding wild

ponies on dangerous trails

devoid of fast food and

Wi-Fi. The mail always

got through because it

was so ordered by the US

Government. Neither

tribes of angry Amazon

shoppers nor latte-sipping

Hipsters slowed the

mail. Now, it takes almost

that long to get a post card

from the next county.

The mail isn’t all bad.

Just kidding, the mail is

pretty much all bad. It’s

not the people, it’s the

business. Our service

center is staffed by great

people who are obviously

trapped in a soul-sucking

bureaucratic nightmare.

I’d liberate them, but I

can’t get access to them.

That’s because the counter

in the lobby is hardly

ever open. Once again, no

offense.

This is how it goes. As

a retired Geezer, one of

the highlights of my day

is going to the Post Office

at 10:30 AM for my mail.

It used to be posted at

9:30, but, “progress”.

I often say aloud, “I

wonder whose mail I’ll get

today?” I sometimes get

the mail for everyone in

town named Melton, and

other times for everyone

in town named Charlie.

Sometimes it’s for random

box numbers that contain

a “3” and sometimes not. I

either don’t get my Carmi

Times paper, or I get the

paper for everyone in our

zip code. For a while I

thought I had to deliver

those papers, so I did. I

met a lot of nice people.

The whole mail ritual

lost its charm when it

almost cost me $760.

My grandkid busted his

3rd iPhone and it had to

be sent to the insurer in

Tennessee. We received

a replacement phone and

I put the broken phone in

the pre-paid mailer. I took

a picture of the tracking

number, and dropped it in

the mail box. Two weeks

later I received an email

saying they were charging

me because I hadn’t

sent the phone. I took my

tracking number to the

local post office, but they

had no record of the item.

I tracked the package on

line, but it didn’t show.

I initiated at trace on the

item, with no result at all.

About a month later the

package somehow surfaced

in Memphis, and a

week later it was delivered

near Nashville. I was off

the hook for the $760.

It was all done, except it

wasn’t. In February, near

the 3 month mark, I got an

email from the post office

that they couldn’t find my

package anywhere. They

didn’t even say they were

sorry.

I copied the tracking

number off their email

and entered it in their post

office tracking form. It

showed the package had

been delivered long ago.

The post office couldn’t

find it with their own

tools.

I guess I’ll send a bill

to the USPS for my time

doing their job. As for

mailing a cell phone, I’ll

pass. For about a tank of

gas I could have delivered

the item in person.

I’d have saved weeks of

aggravation.

Maybe I’ll just get a

pony and start a Geezer

Mail Service. If I don’t run

into hipsters I can probably

beat the current mail.

I already have the experience

from delivering the

newspaper.

Fini.

Email Charlie at geezer.

rocker@gmail.com. We

can’t recommend snailmailing

anything, so

stick with the email.