CANTON — March is here and with every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at the Canton Hy-Vee this month, $1 will be donated to the Health & Wellness Connection of Fulton County.

The HWCFC is a care management facility low-income residents in need of medical assistance. In 2019, $77,697.99 was spent in direct client care.

That breakdown is as follows:

CHAMP Program (healthy eating) - $ 23,800

Medication Program - $22,433.18

Dental Program - $9,629.09

Medical Supplies - $9,314.34

Vision Care - $5,040.81

Transportation (for specific medical needs) - $3,139

Provider Care - $2,500.47

Audiology - $505.00

The Health & Wellness Connection of Fulton County is located at 103 S. Main St. Suite A in Canton.