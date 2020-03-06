A forum for Effingham County Board candidates agreeing on most points.

Present for the March 5 forum, sponsored by the Effingham Elks Lodge and Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, were Republicans vying for their party nominations in Districts A, E, F and I. Remember Election Day is March 17 in Effingham County and across Illinois.

The candidates at the forum and their respective districts were Gerald Kinkelaar, Eric Petty and Norbert Soltwedel of District A; John Perry, District E; Elizabeth Huston and Bruce Kessler, District F; and Jeremy Deters and Joe Thoele, District I. Perry and Thoele are incumbents. Perry’s Republican opponent, Mike DePoister, a former county board member, did not attend the forum because he was out of the country last week.

Eric Zeller was moderator for the forum in the large room of the Elks Lodge. He asked questions submitted by local news organizations. The candidates had one minute to offer their responses to the questions that were not revealed to them until asked by Zeller. Candidates also had a chance to provide closing statements on why they should be elected.

Taxes was a subject mentioned by most of the candidates during their time with the mic.

Perry and Thoele each talked about how they have worked to keep a cap on county taxes during their time on the board.

Kessler complained about a “tax creep” that occurs each year when the county board approves a levy with a 4.99 percent increase from the previous levy. He wants that to end and give county taxpayers more of a say in the county taxing process.

Huston said she thinks there are many ways the county board could cut back on expenses and the board needs new members with a fresh perspective to do so. Petty said his past work with different companies could offer more efficient ideas for saving money. Soltwedel cited his work in agriculture and organizations that give him insight on government functions.

When asked about the role of a county board member, Kinkelaar said county government should not overstep its bounds relating to residents, especially in rural areas. He said it should be responsive to the citizens’ rights. Later in the forum, Thoele commented that some recent board actions have gone past the role of governing the county. He believes that a county board should concentrate on local governance.

A question about the future of the county ambulance service contract showed most of the candidates wanting to seek more competition. Perry said he was opposed to the contract with the current ambulance provider because it did not cover enough provisions and other ambulance providers were not contacted.

Huston and Kessler referred to complaints about the current provider. Deters, who has worked as an Emergency Medical Technician, and Soltwedel each said competition can help even with ambulance services.

In addition to these candidates, Effingham County Republicans will decide on the nominee for County Coroner. The candidates are Kim Rhodes and Gerry Kingery. Democratic voters should remember the presidential candidate field has been whittled down in the past week so consider whether you want to vote for someone who has dropped out.

The only referendum on the countywide ballot is the State Separation Question. This asks Effingham County voters whether they want county officials to consult with other counties on the separation of Chicago from the rest of Illinois. This is not part of a statewide public question for this election. Some say the Separation issue is coming at the right time, while others call it extreme politics.

You can ask for a ballot to vote only on the Separation Question. That way, you do not have to declare for a party in the Primary. Early vote is still open as well.