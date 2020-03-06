A columnist friend wrote a good piece not long ago comparing this stage of life to the seventh-inning stretch in a baseball game.

Time to stand up and stretch your legs. Sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” and savor a sunny day, a hot dog and a cold beer.

This columnist friend looks to be a little older than I am (I'm 69), but not much, and I liked the seventh inning analogy so much I wished I'd written it myself. You've still got some good innings left, maybe even extra innings if you're lucky. But your aches and pains tell you that it isn't the second inning anymore, pal. And for some of our friends who are no longer with us – the list gets longer every year - the game got called on account of rain.

So we count our blessings.

Writing columns is the perfect job for geezers. We still get to pull out the old stories that our families got tired of hearing long ago, dust them off, and foist them on a whole new crowd – our readers. It's one of the few jobs a person my age can still do without getting sore joints. And sometimes the perspective of age actually makes the column better.

For The Wife and I – days away from being married 35 years – the sports analogy that comes to mind is “Injured Reserve.” We've still got “game” left in us, but more and more, we're temporarily off the field, nursing injuries.

Ten years ago I tore my left quadriceps, watching another guy cut down a tree at my cabin. I hit a rock with my knee while scrambling for my life to avoid a falling tree. I drove myself 50 miles to town, and underwent surgery a week later. It's a weird thing, telling your left leg to lift itself up, but to get no response.

For five months, The Wife – still working as a nurse practitioner at the time – had to do double duty as my nurse, getting the newspaper out on the front porch every morning, cooking breakfast before she headed off to work, and wrestling a support stocking onto my bum leg, to ward off a stroke.

(That sadistic stocking is called “TED hose,” which I just learned wasn't invented by some guy named Ted at all. It stands for Thrombo-embolic deterrent, and trust me on this, you don't want to wear one.)

Then there were two rotator cuff operations, and back surgery to address something the doc called “severe stenosis.” For me, it was always simple carpentry issues – joints, bones, muscles not doing what they used to do. In each instance, there was The Wife, taking care of Old Dave during recoveries that spanned parts of whole years.

For her it was more serious. There were two cancer scares in 2018 – one caught very early, and the other – the truly scary one – ultimately deemed benign. And just last month she had a partial knee replacement, performed by the same outfit that has been putting me back together for the last 10 years.

She's not a crier, but I've seen her cry over this latest deal. I judge how each day goes by the number of stabbing pains that stop her dead in her tracks. It's my job to make sure her cup of ice water is full. I'm the guy who picks up the prescriptions at Walmart, cooks the meals, and gets the big bag of frozen corn to cool off her slowly recovering knee.

And I'm the guy, this time, who wrestles the TED hose support stocking onto her leg, a process kind of like cramming an uncooperative alligator into a sausage casing.

There's a lot of sloppy greeting card emotion out there when it comes to what makes a marriage work. Thrifty to a fault, we stopped buying gushing cards, flowers and heart-shaped boxes of candy decades ago.

But we never stopped being there for each other when what really mattered was being there for each other.

Not a bad thought as we get the old gal back in shape for the seventh-inning stretch.