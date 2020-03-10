Twenty-Three Canton YMCA Barracudas competed at Illini Districts at the Gus & Flora Kerasotes YMCA in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD-Twenty-Three Canton YMCA Barracudas competed at Illini Districts at the Gus & Flora Kerasotes YMCA in Springfield. Eli Eberle broke a Canton Swim Team record in the 14 & Under 100 yard Butterfly with a time of 57:88.
This record was previously held by Jake Vogel with a time of 58.59. Eberle came in second for the race.
Caleb Jochums won Second Place for the 10 & Under 100 yard Freestyle.
Roe Denny won Third Place for the 14 & Under 500 yd Freestyle. Eli Eberle also received Fourth Place for the 100 yard Breaststroke and the 200 yard Individual Medley.
Jochums also received Fourth Place for the 50 yard Backstroke and the 50 yard Butterfly.
Eberle received Fifth Place for the 50 yard Freestyle.
James Hammond received Fifth Place for the 21 & Under 200 yard Freestyle.
Jochums received Fifth Place for the 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard Breaststroke, and 100 yard Individual Medley.
Lauren Walker received Fifth Place for the 10 & Under 100 yard Freestyle.
Eberle, Hammond, Denny, and Drake Miller earned Fifth Place in the 21 & Under 200 Free Relay and the 200 Medley Relay.
Eberle received Sixth Place for 100 backstroke.
Abby Stevens received Sixth Place for the 14 & Under 100 Backstroke.
Bailey Bouc received Seventh Place for the 8 & Under 25 Breaststroke.
Stevens received seventh for the 200 Individual Medley and Bouc received Eighth Place for the 100 Individual Medley.
Walker, Bouc, Kate FItzjarrald, and Lyla Ward received Eighth Place for the 10 & Under 200 Freestyle Relay.
The following swimmers will be competing at the 2020 Illinois YMCA State Swimming Championship in St. John, Indiana March 13-14. They achieved times that qualified them for this event.
1. James Hammond
2. Eli Eberle
3. Roe Denny
4. Drake Miller
5. Abby Stevens
6. Lauren Walker
7. Caleb Jochums
8. Ethan Jochums
9. Bailey Bouc
Complete results:
Bailey Bouc; Female 8 & Under; 25 Free; 20:14; Twenty-Third
Bailey Bouc; Female 8 & Under; 50 Free; 42.11; Twelfth
Bailey Bouc; Female 8 & Under; 25 Back; 22.99; Twenty-Third
Bailey Bouc; Female 8 & Under; 25 Breast; 25.34; Seventh
Bailey Bouc; Female 8 & Under; 25 Fly; 23:00; Eighteenth
Bailey Bouc; Female 8 & Under; 100 IM; 1:46.36; Eighth
Noah Buhl; Male 14 & Under; 50 Free; 26.58; Twentieth
Noah Buhl; Male 14 & Under; 100 Free; 1:03.14; Thirtieth
Noah Buhl; Male 14 & Under; 100 Back; 1:15.30; Thirtieth
Noah Buhl; Male 14 & Under; 200 IM; 2:39.34; Twenty-Second
Roe Denny; Male 14 & Under; 50 Free; 26.46; Eighteenth
Roe Denny; Male 14 & Under; 100 Free; 57.70; Eleventh
Roe Denny; Male 14 & Under; 200 Free; 2:05.95; Ninth
Roe Denny; Male 14 & Under; 500 Free; 5:44.95; Third
Roe Denny; Male 14 & Under; 100 Fly; 1:06.64; Tenth
Roe Denny; Male 14 & Under; 200 IM; 2:28.49; Thirteenth
Eli Eberle; Male 14 & Under; 50 Free; 24.08; Fifth
Eli Eberle; Male 14 & Under; 100 Back; 1:01.61; Sixth
Eli Eberle; Male 14 & Under; 100 Breast; 1:11.85; Fourth
Eli Eberle; Male 14 & Under; 100 Fly; 57.88; Second
Eli Eberle; Male 14 & Under; 200 IM; 2:17.91; Fourth
Jack Fitzjarrald; Male 8 & Under; 25 Free; 23.13; Thirty-eighth
Jack Fitzjarrald; Male 8 & Under; 25 Back; 26.63; Fortieth
Kate Fitzjarrald; Female 10 & Under; 50 Back; 46.27; Thirty-ninth
Kate Fitzjarrald; Female 10 & Under; 50 Breast; 55.49; Thirty-third
Quinn Gates; Male 12 & Under; 50 Free; 32.46; Twenty-seventh
Quinn Gates; Male 12 & Under; 100 Free; 1:12.40; Twenty-third
Quinn Gates; Male 12 & Under; 50 Back; 39.24; Seventeenth
Quinn Gates; Male 12 & Under; 50 Breast; 42.59; Seventeenth
James Hammond; Male 21 & Under; 50 Free; 24.42; Seventeenth
James Hammond; Male 21 & Under; 100 Free; 51.82; Ninth
James Hammond; Male 21 & Under; 200 Free; 1:52.45; Fifth
James Hammond; Male 21 & Under; 100 Fly; 58.51; Eleventh
Nelson Hand; Male 14 & Under; 50 Free; 30.31; Forty-second
Nelson Hand; Male 14 & Under; 100 Free; 1:06.87; Thirty-ninth
Nelson Hand; Male 14 & Under; 100 Back; 1:16.93; Thirty-first
Nelson Hand; Male 14 & Under; 200 IM; 2:51.69; Twenty-eighth
Caleb Jochums; Male 10 & Under; 50 Free; 31.55; Fifth
Caleb Jochums; Male 10 & Under; 100 Free; 1:09.63; Second
Caleb Jochums; Male 10 & Under; 50 Back; 36.78; Fourth
Caleb Jochums; Male 10 & Under; 50 Breast; 41.72; Fifth
Caleb Jochums; Male 10 & Under; 50 Fly; 35.93; Fourth
Caleb Jochums; Male 10 & Under; 100 IM; 1:23.55; Fifth
Ethan Jochums; Male 8 & Under; 25 Free; 19.75; Twenty-seventh
Ethan Jochums; Male 8 & Under; 25 Back; 21.81; Seventeenth
Ethan Jochums; Male 8 & Under; 25 Fly; 24.17; Nineteenth
Bentley Mance; Male 10 & Under; 50 Free; 38.15; Twenty-ninth
Bentley Mance; Male 10 & Under; 50 Back; 51.07; Thirty-sixth
Drake Miller; Male 21 & Under; 50 Free; 26.35; Twenty-seventh
Drake Miller; Male 21 & Under; 100 Free; 57.82; Twenty-seventh
Drake Miller; Male 21 & Under; 200 Free; 2:10.20; Twenty-first
Drake Miller; Male 21 & Under; 100 Breast; 1:10.10; Ninth
Reese Murphy; Female 14 & Under; 50 Free; 32.66; Thirty-fifth
Reese Murphy; Female 14 & Under; 100 Free; 1:12.51; Thirty-first
Rylee Murphy; Female 14 & Under; 50 Free; 31.81; Thirty-third
Rylee Murphy; Female 14 & Under; 100 Free; 1:10.67; Twenty-eighth
Rylee Murphy; Female 14 & Under; 200 Free; 2:32.12; Twenty-ninth
Rylee Murphy; Female 14 & Under; 100 Back; 1:20.99; Thirty-first
Cullen Reneau; Male 12 & Under; 50 Breast; 44.38; Twentieth
Cullen Reneau; Male 12 & Under; 100 Breast; 1:34.44; Sixteenth
Ellie Sawyer; Female 12 & Under; 50 Free; 33.40; Thirty-eighth
Ellie Sawyer; Female 12 & Under; 100 Free; 1:14.61; Forty-fifth
Ellie Sawyer; Female 12 & Under; 50 Back; 38.02; Twenty-ninth
Ellie Sawyer; Female 12 & Under; 50 Breast; 45.56; Twenty-eighth
Emily Stambaugh; Female 14 & Under; 50 Free; 29.86; Twenty-third
Emily Stambaugh; Female 14 & Under; 100 Free; 1:04.53; Eighteenth
Emily Stambaugh; Female 14 & Under; 200 Free; 2:18.51; Sixteenth
Emily Stambaugh; Female 14 & Under; 100 Back; 1:14.41; Eighteenth
Emily Stambaugh; Female 14 & Under; 100 Breast; 1:23.04; Fifteenth
Abby Stevens; Female 14 & Under; 50 Free; 28.96; Fifteenth
Abby Stevens; Female 14 & Under; 100 Free; 1:02.79; Thirteenth
Abby Stevens; Female 14 & Under; 100 Back; 1:08.07; Sixth
Abby Stevens; Female 14 & Under; 100 Breast; 1:22.47; Fourteenth
Abby Stevens; Female 14 & Under; 100 Fly; 1:13.34; Thirteenth
Abby Stevens; Female 14 & Under; 200 IM; 2:32.59; Seventh
Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 21 & Under; 50 Free; 31.26; Thirty-ninth
Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 21 & Under; 100 Free; 1:06.82; Thirty-second
Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 21 & Under; 200 Free; 2:27.31; Twenty-second
Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 21 & Under 100 Back; 1:19.03; Twenty-seventh
Alexa Varvitsiotis; Female 21 & Under; 100 Breast; 1:29.83; Twenty-second
Lauren Walker; Female 10 & Under; 50 Free; 34.10; Thirteenth
Lauren Walker; Female 10 & Under; 100 Free; 1:13.17; Fifth
Lauren Walker; Female 10 & Under; 50 Back; 43.11; Twenty-sixth
Lauren Walker; Female 10 & Under; 50 Breast; 47.04; Thirteenth
Lauren Walker; Female 10 & Under; 50 Fly; 43.34; Twenty-fifth
Lauren Walker; Female 10 & Under; 100 IM; 1:32.23; Twenty-first
Ashlyn Ward; Female 21 & Under; 50 Free; 32.55; Fortieth
Ashlyn Ward; Female 21 & Under; 100 Breast; 1:23.73; Sixteenth
Ashlyn Ward; Female 21 & Under; 200 Breast; 3:04.25; Twentieth
Lyla Ward; Female 10 & Under; 50 Free; 40.13; Forty-fifth
Lyla Ward; Female 10 & Under; 100 Free; 1:29.14; Fortieth
Lyla Ward; Female 10 & Under; 50 Back; 48.45; Fifty-third
Lyla Ward; Female 10 & Under; 50 Breast; 53.84; Twenty-ninth
Lyla Ward; Female 10 & Under; 50 Fly; 51.42; Thirty-fifth
Lyla Ward; Female 10 & Under; 100 IM; 1:43.44; Thirty-fifth
Relays:
Female 10 & Under
200 Free Relay
Lauren Walker; Bailey Bouc; Kate Fitzjarrald; Lyla Ward; 2:39.04Y; Eighth
Male 21 & Under
200 Free Relay
James Hammond; Roe Denny; Elie Eberle; Drake Miller; 1:39.23Y; Fifth
Male 21 & Under
200 MR
Eli Eberle; Drake Miller; James Hammond; Denny Roe; 1:54.31Y; Fifth