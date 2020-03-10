Clota Ellerman is holding the

first product that was offered by

their store in Carmi. It is called

Illuminent “This business is selfsustaining,”

Ellerman said. The

building is owned by Keith Botsch

and our products are bottled at his

son, Ryan’s, factory in California.

“We plant the seeds, we grow

the plants, we harvest the plant,

we extract the oil ourselves and

it is packaged by Ryan,” she said.

“Our customers can be certain

that they are getting the finest

quality and at the best price. We

are the only place of this type

of store in Carmi who does not

use somebody else’s product to

resell.” Ellerman has worked

for Botsch for 11 years both in

Grayville and Carmi. She manages

the store in Carmi.

“Without a sign, nobody knew

we were here,” she said. “We

actually opened on January 2, this

year, but we had very few clients

because nobody was aware that

we had opened.”

The business owns a five-acre

field where the plants are grown

and harvested.

They also have an extraction

warehouse where the oil

is removed from the harvested

plants. It is bottled or packaged

at Ryan’s ISO-7 laboratory in

California.

“This is not a product for

people to get a high like recreational

marijuana,” she said.

Recreational marijuana is grown

with a high level of THC. Our

plants are grown with a very low

level of THC. There is not enough

to get you high but there is enough

to relieve pain, inflammation,

anxiety and depression. There

are testimonials of our products

reportedly relieving epilepsy

and lowering A1C counts. The

oil drops are placed under the

tongue. There are also lotions,

salves and various other products

to be used in a variety of ways.