The 2019-2020 Girls’ Basketball Prairieland All-Conference South Division results have been announced.

Abbey Donaldson, Junior, B-PC, Second Team

Caydee Kirkham, Sophomore, Illini West, Second Team

Karli Artman, Junior, Illini West, First Team

Megan Harrell, Sophomore, Illini West, First Team

Amanda Parker, Senior, South Fulton, Second Team

Emily Porter, Sophomore, South Fulton, Second Team

Gabi Kreps, Senior, South Fulton, Special Mention

Sydney Shaeffer, Senior, Lewistown, First Team (Unanimous)

Anna Heffren, Senior, Lewistown, First Team

Carli Heffren, Senior, Lewistown, First Team

Macy Mikulich, Sophomore, Lewistown, Second Team

Kate Heffren, Junior, Lewistown, Special Mention

Reese Smith, Junior, Havana, First Team

Krista Koke, Junior, Havana, First Team (At Large Selection)