The 2020 Prairieland North Boys’ Basketball All-Conference selections have been announced.

First Team:

Ryan Adolphson, Senior, A-Town, Unanimous

Brett Novak, Senior, Brimfield

Braden McFall, Senior, Elmwood

Corbin Rutledge, Sophomore, Farmington

Jason Hise, Junior, Knoxville

Jacob Schleich, Junior, North Fulton

Second Team:

Graham Struhs, Senior, A-Town

Ben Martin, Senior, Farmington

David Hise, Sophomore, Knoxville

Keith Matthews, Senior, Peoria Heights

Special Mention:

Ashton Johnson, Senior, Brimfield

Adam Centers, Junior, Elmwood

Dalton Powell, Senior, Farmington

Blake Springer, Senior, Farmington

Sportsmanship: North Fulton