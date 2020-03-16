The Olney Central College Theatre’s production of ‘Mamma Mia!’ has been postponed. This includes all advertised showings.

OCC is working with the license holders to perform the show at a later date. More information will be coming.

“We will be doing refunds instead of exchanges,” said OCC Theatre Director Jon Wright. “We are working on that process now and will email or call all patrons holding tickets once we have more information. Thank you for your patience as we work through these issues.”

For updates, please continue to visit the OCC Theatre website at www.iecc.edu/occtheater.