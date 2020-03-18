Jerry L. Savill, 79, of Peoria, passed away at 12:25 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.

PEORIA — Jerry L. Savill, 79, of Peoria, passed away at 12:25 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria. He was born on Aug. 29, 1940 in Canton to Vernon and Winnie (Brown) Savill Sr. He married Jackie Keefauver on March 20, 1980 in Springfield; she survives.

Also surviving is one step-son, Marty (Paula) Pickrel of Lewistown; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two nieces, Marta (Reggie) Kramer of Wyoming, Minnesota, and Caryl (Steve) Hickerson of Shobonier.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Vernon Savill Jr.

Jerry was the owner of Savill Agribusiness Appraisals Inc. He was a member of Living Hope Community Church in Bartonville, past member of Alpha Gamma Rho at Southern Illinois University, and member of the American Society of Farm Manger and Rural Appraiser.

Jerry served during Vietnam in the United States Army.

Due to COVID-19 mandates, a private graveside services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. Rev. Art Georges will officiate. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. Memorials can be made to OSF Hospice. To view Jerry’s DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com