WEST DES MOINES, IOWA—Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced due to evolving concerns regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), it is adapting the ways in which it serves customers to ensure they receive the products they need while keeping customers, employees and communities healthy and safe.

•STORE HOURS:

Starting Wednesday, March 18, Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m. Until further notice, Hy-Vee’s new store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

These shortened hours will allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store, as well as restock the items in highest demand.

Operating with shorter hours also will allow employees additional time to care for their families and loved ones.

•CONVENIENCE STORES: All Hy-Vee convenience stores will continue to operate under their normal hours at this time. Customers can continue to purchase snacks, fuel and other items at these locations.

•DINING AREAS: All dining areas in all Hy-Vee stores, restaurants and convenience stores are now closed to the public. Food service areas will still operate during their normal hours, offering freshly prepared meal options for carry-out only. Also, all bars inside Hy-Vee Market Grille locations have been closed until further notice.

• HY-VEE AISLES ONLINE: For Hy-Vee Aisles Online customers, deliveries will now be made by third-party partners like Shipt and Door Dash (where available) in order to help in-store employees focus on pickup orders and other needs at the stores. Hy-Vee Aisles Online customers may find that their preferred delivery or pickup time isn’t available at the moment due to increased demand. During this very unusual time, Hy-Vee is asking customers who are able to do so to shop in stores so that the available Hy-Vee Aisles Online timeslots can be used for those who are unable to shop for themselves or have been advised by health care professionals to limit their public exposure.

•CORPORATE AD: For the time being, Hy-Vee is suspending its weekly corporate advertising circular that is distributed to all stores and found in many local newspapers. Due to the current high demand for many products, suppliers are unable to guarantee the fulfillment of certain products. This makes it difficult to determine in advance which products can be advertised in print publications. Customers may still have received this week’s ad circular as it was already inserted into the newspaper. Stores will honor the products featured if they are in stock. Customers are also encouraged to check Hy-Vee’s social media pages and Hy-VeeDeals.com for the company’s latest sales during this time.

“This is an unprecedented situation for all of us. We’ve never dealt with anything like this before, and we know our customers haven’t either. We appreciate their patience and loyalty as we navigate these changing times,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president.

“We are committed to doing all we can to keep our customers and employees healthy and safe, and to being the helpful smile in every aisle that is needed during this time.”

For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.