Coronavirus found in Livingston County

The first case of coronavirus disease in Livingston County has been confirmed, according to the health department.

Jackie Dever, Livingston County Health Department administrator, released a statement Sunday indicating that the county resident who has been confirmed with COVID-19 is recovering at home and is in isolation.

“We have one case that has been tested and confirmed,” Dever said in an interview Monday afternoon.

Dever also stressed, “If you were in close contact of this person, you would have been notified. We have notified everyone that needs to be, we are following up with those contacts for 14 days, we are in touch with them every single day.

“That is our part that we are doing, along with the medical providers. (We’re) making sure we are staying in contact with the patient and also all of the close contacts. If there is a case, we will contact you if you need to be concerned about that.”

As for being confined to home, Dever pointed out that if the case is not considered severe, home is where the patient will be during the illness.

“Most people are going to fall into that mild or moderately ill category where they are able to stay at home and monitor their symptoms,” Dever said. “If they worsen, then they are told to go to the hospital for treatment for further treatment and evaluation.

“Isolation is for anyone with symptoms and they are isolated for 14 days at home, as long as they can be. Quarantine are for those people who are not symptomatic who may have had close contact of an actual case or a suspected case.”

Conservation of resources is the primary reason for staying at home, Dever noted. If the case isn’t severe, there is no need to add more pressure on the hospital.

Dever also said that the county has sent 13 cases to the state lab for testing with, so far, only the one coming back positive. She added that those tests sent to the state lab have to be authorized by the health department.

The criteria is quite strict, she added. Those are for hospitalized patients with pneumonia or patients of long-term care or health workers.

“It’s a very strict group that are able to be tested through the state lab,” Dever said. “(As for) private labs, any physician is able to test for people they suspect have it, that’s people with symptoms (such fever, cough, shortness of breath). (It is) based on travel history, contact with someone else from some other place that they are concerned about.”

She said that the turnaround time for the state lab has improved to 48 hours, while the private labs are running at 4-5 days.

The person confirmed in Livingston County has a history of travel outside the U.S., Dever said. However, the timeframe for the patient is longer than usual for the positive test. She said “the timeframe doesn’t match.”

Dever also said that the incubation time has not been nailed down yet because of the lack of information on this disease. Also, with it spreading, everyone is at risk.

“You should assume that this is in your community and act accordingly,” Dever said. “The best way we can stop the spread of the disease is for everyone to stay at home and not have (physical) contact (with others).

“If you have symptoms, you need to speak with your provider, but that is by phone call first.”

The Livingston County Health Department released a statement Sunday with information. In it was information on how to go about one’s business during this time.

“Residents are strongly encouraged to adhere to all of the required precautions necessary to protect their families and the community, slowing the spread of COVID-19:

• Stay home except for essential business, regardless of whether a person is experiencing symptoms.

• Practice social distancing, making sure to stay 6’ from others when in public.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you’re sick at home, do your best to self-isolate from others living in the home.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a cleaning spray with at least 70% alcohol or a bleach/water solution using a ratio of 1:10.

• If you have experience a cough, difficulty breathing, or a fever, stay home. If your symptoms worsen, call your healthcare provider before leaving your house so that you may be evaluated and provide further direction.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Dever also said Monday that going online to the LCHD website or Facebook page will help with obtaining information.

“Make sure you are on the right site before you start being concerned about something. On our website and on our Facebook page, we will update any statuses as they happen. We want to be transparent, we are getting the information out as quickly as possible within the restrictions of HIPPA,” Dever said.

Dever also said that the LCHD has been working closely with medical providers throughout the county, they are on top of this and investigating all cases as soon as they happen and contacting all who need to be notified.