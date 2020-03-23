MACOMB — In this time of uncertainty West Side Lumber/Ace Hardware will remain open. We will be offering free delivery and curbside pickup only. We will operate under the hours as follows:

Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Many of our employees spend time in the homes of others for installation consultation as well as measuring for new projects. At this time we choose to be responsible citizens to our community and the health of everyone concerned. For this reason, we have decided to suspend all home visits for the safety of our clients, staff and anyone they may come in contact with.

We can still be of full service to you through face time, phone, email, Skype and internet. If you are interested in getting started on a new project don’t delay contacting us.

If you are in a current project and need our assistance don’t hesitate to call. If you are having your products installed we will be in contact with the installer and you until your project is finished and you are satisfied through telecommunications.

If for some reason you are not comfortable with this arrangement please call Jack Nixa @ 309-255-3851 or Winnie Nixa @ 309-255-5233. We appreciate the opportunity to serve you now and always.

Please feel free to contact us 309-833-4145.

