For years experts have been warning us to stop spending all our time in front of a screen, get out of the house and socialize instead of using so much social media.

Now, because of the Coronavirus they are telling us to do just the opposite.

But when we are doing just what we are supposed to do, we find ourselves complaining about being cooped up and being bored. The TV only shows reruns, Twitter only repeats facts about the pandemic everyone already knows and since no one can go out to a restaurant to eat we cannot browse Facebook to see those incredible pictures of fish tacos and giant hamburgers.

And since the schools are closed, we have to deal with the kids.

What are we going to do?

For some suggestions, you may want to go to a book by Jessica Misener called "JOMO" (the Joy of Missing Out). It provides over 350 ways to stay at home and enjoy it. Some are simple, some are creative and most don't cost very much.

First of all, remember all those things you said you didn't have time to do?

Well, now you have the time.

A first step would be simply make your bed in the morning. It only takes a couple of minutes but, as some psychologists say, it gives you a sense of accomplishment which can give you a boost for the rest of the day.

Then you can tackle all those chores you couldn't find enough time or energy for. Clean out and reorganize those closets and drawers, rearrange the furniture, get rid of things you no longer need, find those things you forgot you had and put them where you can find them when you need them. For example, put those Christmas decorations together in a place you can get to them. After all, you know Christmas gets here before you know it. And with everything that's going on we will probably be ready for a holiday celebration this year.

And along with items you no longer need or want you may find some old keepsake or photo that brings back happier times you may have forgotten about. Putting them out for you to see and remember could help us get though this.

While you are going through your closets you may also discover those old books and records and tapes you used to love. This could be the perfect time to re-read those favorite old books you have outgrown — Dr. Seuss, Harry Potter, fairy tale collections — as well as those books you have forgotten about — Stephen King, the Twilight series, even books you read and enjoyed (even though you wouldn't admit it at the time) when you were in high school and college.

Of course there are those old songs and albums you used to love but haven't heard in a while. Take some time and have a marathon of that old time music, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Monkees, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, Motown. All right, I'm a Baby Boomer, but how about Glen Miller, Hank Williams, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Barbara Streisand, Dolly Parton. Or those soundtracks — "Sound of Music," "Oklahoma," "The King and I," the Star Wars stuff.

Better still, use this time to acquaint your kids with this stuff. You may get a big eye roll from your teenager, but you may be surprised. When I taught Visual Communications at SRC, one of the movies which went over best was the Beatles' "Hard Days Night." You could open them up to something they would really enjoy, even if they refused to say so.

And while you're at it, let you kids expose you to some of the music they enjoy. You may be surprised, even shocked, by some of it, but remember how your parents talked about that immoral, unmusical Elvis Presley. Perhaps you will find something you can enjoy. Just be careful about getting five or six hours of "Baby Shark" or "Let It Go."

Continuing the theme of going back to the past, what about those old games you used to play? Board games like Chutes and Ladders or Candyland might seem a trifle childish, but it's good to be childish sometimes. You may even try some of those games you didn't really get when you were younger. Seriously, how many times did that Mousetrap game actually work?

And if you want a game that can eat up time, how about Monopoly?

Taking part in all those old activities — board games, vinyl records and cassettes, reading — can all be done with a really novel idea — no screen time. In fact, push back as far as you can and see what life would be like without electricity. Candles, battery powered boom boxes, even, horror of horrors, conversation face to face without looking at a screen. You may even get a chance to share some of your memories with each other, find out what is important. And that could be the older people listening to the younger people instead of just the other way around.

You can even do things that are silly — blanket forts, indoor picnics, coloring books, playing a kazoo or that old band instrument you haven't had out of the closet in years.

What about dancing the way you used to or trying new steps? Would that embarrass you? Remember the old saying, "Dance like nobody's watching." Because in this case nobody is.

Then there are the projects you don't usually think about. Instead of just looking at the past, dream about the future. Update your resume, daydream about what you would want in a perfect house or meal or job, imagine yourself finally learning that foreign language or how to play piano. It doesn't even have to be something serious. If you could set a world record in something, Fastest time for folding shirts after the laundry is done? The most jelly beans you can fit in your mouth at the same time? Without choking, of course.

Speaking of food, what about those recipes you have always wanted to try but never got around to. Since the restaurants are closed (except for drive-ups and deliveries), how about making egg rolls or panini or doughnuts or pizza? Try a new casserole or soup. Maybe just try something simple — fruit pizza or homemade lemonade or fruit popsicles.

Best of all, use this time to really change up your schedule. What about getting up early enough to see the sunrise? What about going to be right after watching the sun set? How about a nap in the afternoon? (Just be careful about how much time you nap. Snoozing 15 to 20 minutes can be really refreshing, but more than an hour can make you feel groggy.)

If you really want to get crazy, why not look into a book almost everyone has but never reads? Why not look into the Bible? You may find out what is actually in it without the spin of those televangelists. You may even find out it is true and really speaks to what you are going through and can be comforting even when it doesn't really say those people you don't like or agree with are going to hell.

And then there's the ultimate challenge.

Don't do anything. Just relax, sit on the porch or lie in bed, Turn off the TV and the computer and the phone and see what happens. You might discover what you really want or what you really think without having commercials and talking heads on the news programs telling you.

Yes, you may be wasting time. You are too old for that.

But how old will be you if you spend all your time texting those important messages?

"What you doin'?"

"Nothin'. What you doin'?"

You may even do something incredible. You may actually get a life.