The Kewanee Salvation Army will begin taking applications for the KAUW supplies on Thursday, March 26, from 10 p.m. to 3 p.m. Kewanee residents can apply by calling (309)853-4192.

KAUW emergency supplies can be picked up Saturday, March 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the loading dock located behind Hill Church at 107 N. Main Street in Kewanee. (Residents are asked to enter the alley from the north end.)

The pickup process will consist of volunteers loading supplies into the trunks of cars. Volunteers will not be able to load boxes inside of vehicles.

Residents picking up supplies will be asked to show their ID as well as the number assigned to them by the Salvation Army Volunteer.