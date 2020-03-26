KEWANEE - Mary L. Moore and LaVerne E. Moore of Kewanee, both died at Betty’s Garden. Mary, age 87 died Friday, March 20, 2020 and LaVerne, age 89, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Mary was born December 2, 1932 in Rio, IL, the daughter of Orville and Lola (Kenny) Addis. LaVerne was born on April 1, 1930 at home in Mineral, the son of Elmer “Dutch” and Evelyn (Huff) Moore. Mary and Laverne were married on February 14, 1954 in Kewanee.

The couple is survived by their children, Teresa (Andrew) Gebhardt, Lake Zurich, IL, Laurie (Doug) Ferns, Coal Valley, IL, Stephen (Linda) Moore, Gilbert, AZ, Gary (Jeanna) Moore, Kewanee; nine grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Mary is also survived by two brothers, Joseph (Kathy) Addis, Valparaiso, IN, Michael (Louise) Addis, Kewanee; and two sisters, Leatha Wessels, Kewanee, Sandy Cantwell, Oneida. LaVerne is also survived by his brother, Duane Moore, Sheffield.

They were preceded in death by their parents; Mary’s three brothers, Richard, Keith and Glenn; and four sisters, Shirley, Donna, Sharon, and Maxine. LaVerne’s brother, Ronald Moore.

Mary worked at Dr. William Odey’s office and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and crocheting. LaVerne served in the United States Army. He worked on the barges and river boats. He ran a Shell Station in Princeton. He later owned and operated Kerr McGee Service Station, in Kewanee, retiring in 1992. He worked at Ast Cabinet Shop after retiring from the station. He enjoyed woodworking and exercising. They especially loved spending time with their family and friends.

A family only funeral service will be livestreamed on the Schueneman-Tumbleson Facebook page at 1:00 pm, Monday, March 30, 2020. Pastor Jon Vincent will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council at the graveside. From 11:00 am until the time of service on Monday, March 30, 2020 there will be an unconventional visitation in where you will drive up through the funeral home’s back driveway off Elm St. and go under the portico to greet the family from your vehicle. Memorials may be made to the Henry County Senior Citizen Center. Please leave an online condolence for the Moore family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.