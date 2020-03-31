BRADFORD - Wilma Jean Taylor, 98, went home to her Lord on March 27, 2020. She was born on Feb. 24, 1922 in Bradford Illinois to Clarence and Minnie Rinkenberger. She had one sister, Carol Maxine Andriotis, and one surviving brother, Glen Lee Rinkenberger, of Bradford. She was married to Floyd Taylor until his death in 1988. Her surviving nephews are John Andriotis (Hudson, FL) Peter Andriotis (Tiskilwa, IL) Jim Andriotis (Hot Springs, AR) and niece Sandra Andriotis, (Phoenix AZ) and Sue Andriotis Rush, (Jacksonville, IL).

She graduated from Fairbury High School, IL and spent a brief time working in Washington D.C. for the Veterans Office. She moved to Arizona, attended Phoenix Business College, and worked at Reynolds Aluminum until 1971. She loved her work as an accountant for the Department of Economic Security, State of Arizona for 39 years. Even after she was considered legally blind from macular degeneration, she continued working for several more years with the help of a carpool group, retiring in 2010 at the age of 88. She was a faithful believer of Jesus Christ and an active member of Light and Life Free Methodist Church, Phoenix for over 60 years. She supported Christian education by sponsoring several young people so they could attend Phoenix Christian High School, as well as opening up her home for young girls in need.

She had a love for all animals, especially her numerous shelter dogs she has loved over the years. Her yellow lab, Doug, survives. She loved to travel and explore with her girlfriends and sister, once making the trip to Africa to visit a child she had been sponsoring. She liked to participate in the Dons Trek Hike each year in Superstition Mountains. She lived briefly in California before she was married, but always loved living in “The Valley of the Sun”.

Wilma is at peace in Resthaven Memorial Gardens and Cemetery, Phoenix. A graveside service will be planned for a later date.

Memorials can be made to the Arizona Animal Welfare League at https://aawl.org/content/donate.