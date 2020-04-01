RICHMOND, VIRGINIA-Kenneth Allen Genoni, “Ken” and “Papa,” 82, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, formerly of Westfield and Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, passed away in peace Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home in the Cedarfield Retirement Community, Richmond, Virginia, in the company of his devoted wife of 50 years, Marta Elena Reinoso Genoni. He was known above all for his kindness and care for others, especially his family, as well as his intelligence, sense of humor, and love of music.

Ken was preceded in death by his father Nello Genoni (Giagnoni), his mother Dina Riccioni Genoni (Giagnoni), and his sister Betty Jean Giagnoni Burke. He is survived by his loving wife Marta; his doting daughters Mia Reinoso Genoni and Marla Reinoso Genoni Norton; his dedicated son-in-law Brian Joseph Norton; and his cherished grandchildren Sebastian and Maximilian Norton, who have started calling him “Obi-Wan Genoni.”

Born November 8, 1937, Ken grew up in Farmington, Illinois. He earned a BS in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University in 1959, as well as a JD in 1966 and an LLM in 1974 from New York University School of Law. He was a member of the New York, New Jersey, and District of Columbia Bar Associations, and was registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1961, during which time he taught, and was considered an expert on, nuclear survival, at Fort McClellan in Aniston, Alabama.

Ken enjoyed a long and successful career as a patent attorney, mediator, and arbitrator – work that took him around the world. His career started with Exxon, after which he joined Amster, Rothstein, & Engelberg. He served as Vice-President and Chief Patent Counsel for Engelhard Corp., Celanese, American Hoechst, and Hoechst-Celanese, including Hoechst-Roussel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. He then became the World Director of Patents for Hoechst A.G. and Hoechst Marion-Roussel A.G. where his work took him and his family to live in Frankfurt, Germany. In 2000 Ken joined Fish & Neave, which became part of Ropes & Gray, in New York. He then helped open their Washington, D.C. Office. From 2008 until he retired in 2015, Ken had an office for Mediation and Arbitration in Westfield, New Jersey.

His professional associations included the Association of the Bar of the City of New York, the Association of Corporate Patent Counsel, the World Intellectual Patent Organization, Tau Beta Pi, Omega Chi Epsilon, Phi Lambda Upsilon, the New Jersey Intellectual Property Law Association, the American Intellectual Property Law Association, and the New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators.

His passions included his family, music, Catholicism, and volunteering. An operatic tenor, he sang with The Choral Arts Society of New Jersey, the Sängerchor of New York, The German-American Community Choir of Frankfurt, The Cathedral Choral Society of the Washington National Cathedral, and the Canterbury Singers of New York. He was a cantor at the Church of the Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach, and a lector at St. Stephen Martyr Church in Washington, D.C. While living at Cedarfield he was a member of the Choir, the Men’s Choir, and the Men’s Monthly Group, and was involved in Sunday Services.

Ken was an active member of the Oak Knoll School Fathers’ Club, serving as president in 1986-87. When living in New York he recorded books for the blind and volunteered at Covenant House. In D.C. he read on his lunch hour to underprivileged children. He was a literacy volunteer in Union County, New Jersey and a member of their board from 2009 to 2011, as well as a member of the Westfield Council 1711 Knights of Columbus, the American Legion Post 3, Echo Lake Country Club, the Deutscher Club of Clark, the Westfield Tennis Club, and the Monmouth Beach Pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cedarfield Angel Fund, in memory of our dear angel Ken: 2300 Cedarfield Parkway, Richmond, VA 23233. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and an inurnment will be held in the University of Richmond Columbarium & Memorial Garden.