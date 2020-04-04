So begins my annual photography session with Wilson’s Snipe or Common Snipe. Been finding it awful hard to get some good subjects this Spring, that is until this last week. They have been flowing into the marsh like crazy, especially the last few days.

I’m just in love with this Spring migrant and no matter how many photos I take, it just isn’t enough. I have thousands of images of this bird that I might be as bold to declare that there is nobody in the country who has as many photos of the Snipe in their portfolio than I do. Can I say that?

Too late, I just did.

I will not say that I am an authority on the habits of this bird, but I think I know them pretty well. Not only do I photograph them, but I will also put the camera down just to watch as the birds go about their daily routine.

Such is the case with one of the photos you see here. First, I want to apologize for the twig that runs through the body of the bird. I had no choice because I had to get the shot. Snipe will probe their long bills into the mud as they forage for food. Many times they will come up with tiny bugs and such that you can barely make out.

But, from time to time they will come up with something good, like this long nightcrawler that you see in the bill of the Snipe. This type of activity occurs every day, you just have to be in the right place at the right time. That being said, many times you have to spend hours with the bird to get that one shot. Just a few days ago I spent five hours with one bird. It would feed for awhile then would take a short break. When on break the bird would tuck its bill over its back, rest the bill in the feathers and then close its eyes. Then, after a short time, off to feeding again.

While I enjoy getting that closeup photo I also like to get shots that allow some of the environment to help set up the photo. This, I believe, helps one understand what kind of habitat that a particular wildlife species can be found. The Snipe then, for example, feeds on small bugs and worms that will only be found in shallow water areas. Their short legs only allow them access to shallow water areas and since they probe with their long bill’s, conditions must be soft to allow them to get those long bills into the mud.

On my five-hour session I also noticed several other birds flying in. None of them actually came into the waterhole where I was at but they landed throughout the marsh in other areas that had shallow water habitat. From my view, those other areas appeared to be nothing more than grass but obviously there was some water in their somewhere.

Most of the Snipe will hang around the next two or three weeks and then be gone and I will have to move on to something else. I know when that day will come because they will become fewer and fewer until one day, all are gone. That then will be a sad day for me.

Most of us know the old “Snipe hunting” adventure where you send off someone looking for snipe, all the while thinking that they don’t exist. But they do, they are real. Can you find one? Yes you can and I will tell you how and where.

Double T has great numbers of Snipe. You have to take your time and look hard. They blend into their environment so well that you will not see one if you are driving 20 miles an hour, even 10. Go slow, very slow.

Look along the shallow shorelines of the lakes and ponds. You will also see them in the roadside ditches as long as there is a little water. If we go without rain for a spell those ditches will dry up and the Snipe will move out. Most locations will allow you to pull off the road which will give you better views. Snipe are relatively calm and will hang tight as long as you stay in your vehicle and limit your movements inside. Keep in mind that Double T is closed to the public because of the virus so you have to stay in your vehicle anyway. As long as you do this you can get views of Snipe that are no more than 15 feet away. If you stay long enough you will get even closer views. They might not move for a few minutes after you first spot one, but they will soon get used to you and go about their business.

If you want to take a longer drive, then you can head down to Emiquon. Plenty of Snipe there as well. Emiquon might be a little better only because you have a chance of seeing other shoreline species that typically don’t frequent Double T. I believe Double T however will give you much closer views.

Take a break and head out to one of these areas. Relax and listen to the birds, take in the chorus of frogs. I suggest you turn off the news. Nature is real and tells no lies.

Find the truth, find a Snipe.