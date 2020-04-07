GENESEO - Stephen Charles Adams, 73, of Geneseo, IL passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Hammond Henry Hospital with his wife, Bonnie at his side. A private funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Dan Wright will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview United Methodist Church, Sheffield, IL. The funeral service will be streamed on Facebook Live for family, friends, and loved ones unable to attend the services in person. A public memorial service and luncheon will be held at a later date, at Fairview United Methodist Church. Memorials may be directed to the Stephen Adams Memorial Fund which will be used to support art education and appreciation.

Steve was born on November 3, 1946, in Sterling, IL, the son of John A. Adams and June T. (Reese) Adams. He was a 1964 graduate of Sterling High School and 1970 graduate of Western Illinois University, Master’s degree. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Temple on November 23, 1968. Steve was the K-12 art teacher for Annawan Unit District 226 Schools for 35 years. He instilled an appreciation for art in his students and inspired future artists through his kindness and encouragement. Steve’s numerous paintings and woodcarvings are treasured by others in the surrounding community. His award-winning work has been displayed in public spaces throughout Illinois.

Steve’s love of nature was manifested through his artwork and his hobbies. After retiring from teaching, he worked in the garden center at Walmart. Steve enjoyed gardening at home, maintaining his fish tanks, and playing with his grandchildren. Steve was an avid collector and restorer of historic military and Native American/Western artifacts. For many years, he was a church board member and Sunday School teacher at Fairview United Methodist Church as well as a member of Annawan Kiwanis Club. Steve and Bonnie shared many traveling adventures including visiting all 50 states and many countries abroad. Locally, one could always find Steve enjoying a cup of coffee with friends at the Purple Onion and later years at McDonald’s and Culvers. His gentle nature, generous spirit and warm smile will always be remembered.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Bonnie; daughters, Lisa (Chris) Davis, Marion, IA, Lori (Bryan) Adams-Phillips, Iowa City, IA; grandchildren, Stephanie Davis, Normal, IL, Ryan (Kelly) Davis, Normal, IL, Emily, Jonathan and Nathaniel Phillips, Iowa City, IA; great-grandchild Charles (Charlie) Davis, Normal IL; brothers, Michael (Sherry) Adams, Anaheim, CA, Mark (Polly) Adams, Sterling, IL, sister, Julie (David) Mauldin, Morrison, IL. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister Susan Adams.