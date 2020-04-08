Latest update of COVID-19 pandemic

It was relatively quiet on the novel coronavirus scene in east-central Illinois Wednesday. One new positive case was reported here by the Livingston County Health Department late Wednesday afternoon.

This matches the number of new cases in McLean County between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Livingston County case is of a woman in her 50s who is recovering in isolation at home.

Projections have indicated that the state is in a time period of an expected explosion of cases being reported. That could be true given the rest of the state's numbers.

As for statewide, Livingston County is bucking the trend. A high of 82 deaths were reported, and the number of new cases surpassed 1,529. Livingston County still has 11 confirmed cases. Of those one hospitalized in Pontiac.

From McLean County, it was learned that one of the Chenoa cases has left the hospital and is resting at home.

An emphasis on maintaining social distancing is still being made from all corners of the health field. OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center President Brad Solberg stressed this was important in an interview earlier this week. He pointed out procedures being take at OSF Saint James as it tries to avoid the outburst of cases that other medical facilities in the United States are experiencing.

Jackie Dever of the Livingston County Health Department keeps emphasizing that social distancing is not only extremely important, but that staying home is the safest way to avoid contact with others.

Dever related a story earlier this week about coming across a group of younger people playing a pickup football game. She said she told them this was not a safe situation.

Pontiac Police Chief Jim Woolford told the city council at its meeting Monday that his department had a situation with a group of people playing basketball at one of the parks. He said that officers tried to educate the members of the group on the importance of social distancing.

Woolford said this was met with some resistance and that the people involved indicated they weren't going to stop playing ball. A confrontation took place that included inappropriate language by the offenders. It was stopped when the threat of arrest became real.

After the first COVID-19 case in the county was reported, Dever said that the incubation time has not been nailed down and that the disease it spreading, meaning everyone is at risk.

“You should assume that this is in your community and act accordingly,” Dever has said in numerous interviews. “The best way we can stop the spread of the disease is for everyone to stay at home and not have (physical) contact (with others).

“If you have symptoms, you need to speak with your provider, but that is by phone call first.”

The Livingston County Health Department releases include information on how to go about one's business during this time.

It states that residents are strongly encouraged to adhere to all of the required precautions necessary to protect their families and the community, slowing the spread of COVID-19:

• Stay home except for essential business, regardless of whether a person is experiencing symptoms.

• Practice social distancing, making sure to stay six feet from others when in public.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you’re sick at home, do your best to self-isolate from others living in the home.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a cleaning spray with at least 70 percent alcohol or a bleach/water solution using a ratio of 1:10.

• If you have experience a cough, difficulty breathing, or a fever, stay home. If your symptoms worsen, call your healthcare provider before leaving your house so that you may be evaluated and provide further direction.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Dever also said Monday that going online to the LCHD website or Facebook page will help with obtaining information.

Dever also said that the LCHD has been working closely with medical providers throughout the county, they are on top of this and investigating all cases as soon as they happen and contacting all who need to be notified.