KEWANEE — The Wethersfield School Board made an historic move Wednesday night, moving its April meeting from chairs around a table in the unit office to an online platform called Google Hangouts.

The meeting was held remotely because of Gov. Pritzker's order preventing gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic and allowing boards to meet electronically.

The software the district used for the meeting can connect groups of individuals with audio and video capabilities from remote locations – in Wethersfield’s case, at board member's homes and at the unit office in the Blish Building.

Principals Carrie Griffith and Gus Elliott were also tied in on the network from their homes. Supt. Shane Kazubowski and IT Director Jason Phelps were the only two (appropriately distanced) people occupying the room where meetings are normally held.

The audio was live-streamed on the district's website so anyone with internet access could listen in while the school's logo filled the screen. Anyone could call in with a question during either of two "Comments from Visitors" opportunities on the agenda. Eight viewers had logged on to the site before the meeting, which lasted one hour and 24 minutes and was followed by a closed session. There was one call-in question.

Board president Dan Bryan called the meeting to order at 6:08 p.m. with board members Sue Brody, Steve Newman, Allyson Schiltz, Angela Ryan and Trafton Hodge "present." Board member Tyrone Baker was a minute late due to technical difficulties.

With one week of mandated e-learning under their belts, Kazubowski said students, teachers, administrators and staff have done an outstanding job of setting up an “at-home” system for the district's 580 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students.

"Things happened pretty fast after our last meeting (March 12)," Kazubowski said in apologizing to the board for contradicting their decision then to defer e-learning mainly because of the time it would take for preparation and training.

"We had an indication shortly after that that the state was moving in that direction very soon and began making plans,” the superintendent said.

He said District 230 IT Director Jason Phelps ordered hot spots to help carry internet service to homes without it and 45 Chromebook laptops for next fall's seventh graders before they were in short supply. Schools were closed March 31 and off-site learning began April 1. Kazubowski said with little time, teachers and staff stepped up, with some helping those not entirely up to speed on the most up-to-date technology.

Junior-Senior High School Principal Carrie Griffith called in a friend from the Chicago area who had been involved in a pilot e-learning project last year who assisted with the conversion.

Administrators said reports have been positive the first week, but there has been a learning curve for teachers, students and parents who are now supervising their children and making sure they check in electronically for daily attendance and to ensure online assignments are being done on time.

"It's a very crappy hand they were dealt, but everyone has exceeded expectations," said Elliott.

Kazubowski said the cafeteria staff has stepped outside the box with new menu ideas and are preparing 300 breakfasts and lunches for pickup and delivery each weekday for those who have requested it, and sending meals home each weekend.

"When this started," Kazubowski said, “(cafeteria supervisor) Ladosha Bystry told me: "You take care of the district, we'll take care of the meals."

The main item of business was formulating a contingency plan for the remainder of the school year, the caveat being whether or not the governor extends or lifts the current stay-at-home order on Friday May 1. The May calendar includes a number of traditional year-end activities such as prom, class trips and graduation.

Senior Savannah Evans sent a letter to the board on behalf of the Class of 2020 asking members to consider holding a graduation ceremony in some form if schools are still closed. Three board members said they had received the same feedback from other seniors and their friends. Some said they would be willing to forego prom, if necessary, but not graduation.

"Graduation is a rite of passage and we'll try our hardest to honor their wishes," Bryan said. With Wethersfield's commencement set for Sunday, May 17, the board decided to hold the ceremony as scheduled if schools reopen May 1. If not, a date would be set no later than the end of June with the possibility of an outdoor ceremony, weather permitting, in Wethersfield Memorial Stadium. If indoors, in the high school gym, the ceremony could be live streamed for those unable to attend.

All plans would be contingent of the status of the pandemic and relevant restrictions after May 1. A similar plan would be used for the eighth grade promotion set for Thursday, May 14.

It was felt that the date for prom, May 2, was too close to the "open of closed" date and an effort will be made to book another date at The Stables before the end of June. It was also determined to make attire "attendee's choice" since some students have made wardrobe purchases and others have not due to the recent uncertainty of school activities.

The senior class and eigth grade trips, both on May dates, will be cancelled if not held before the date of graduation and promotion.

Elementary Principal Gus Elliott said if students do return May 1 he would rather have that time for teachers to spend with students in the classroom. The annual Honors Breakfast, scheduled for May 7, will be held if school reopens May 1. If it doesn’t, the breakfast will not be held. Elementary field trips will be rescheduled, where possible, in the fall. The school play and all scholastic bowl and music contests and concerts have also been cancelled for the rest of the academic year.

The next board meeting is set for Tuesday, May 11 and will also be held online if schools do not reopen May 1.