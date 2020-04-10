McDONOUGH COUNTY — Genesis Garden announced a donation of $16,000 from the Fellheimer Trust of Wesley UMC to support their ongoing efforts to make weekly food deliveries to every McDonough County household requesting such help.

“This donation is a huge boost to our efforts to support our friends and neighbors who are struggling to pay basic bills and keep food on the table,” said Genesis Garden Executive Director John Curtis. “Purchases of dried and canned goods and frozen meat can cost us more than $1000 a week depending on what else has been donated and how many families sign up for deliveries that week.”

Curtis explains that during the Covid-19 threat, the way that local food pantries have been run in the past may no longer be safe or viable. “Those of us who serve the most vulnerable people want to be sure that we, ourselves, don’t become a source of the virus to the households we serve. That’s why we’ve coordinated with Loaves and Fishes and Demand Response. We feel like if we can safely deliver supplemental food to people who need it most, we can also help keep the community safer. We really appreciate local partners like Fellheimer Trust stepping up, supporting our work and joining the growing partnership formed with local organizations to help make this happen.”

To sign up for a food delivery, fill out the form found on the Genesis Garden Facebook page or call 309-326-3075 and a volunteer will assist you.

— Submitted by John Curtis, executive director of Genesis Garden