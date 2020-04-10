Government Boards are not shutting down during the Coronavirus Pandemic because they are still holding their April Meetings.

Holding meetings following social distancing and gaining public input as required by the Open Meeting Act can be a challenge. A mix of electronic media platforms are being used to help the public watch and participate in government within Effingham County.

Last week, Effingham County Board planned to stream its combined committee meeting on YouTube and plans to do so with its April 20 monthly meeting. The goal is to follow precautions on the virus, while offering open government. Protective face masks were handed out to people attending the meeting and questions or statements could be emailed or mailed to the County Board office. The board also tabled any hot-button agenda items for April to help reduce the number of residents possibly coming to the board meetings. The plan is to address those issues when social distancing is no longer required.

Dieterich Village Board held a meeting last week with a Zoom platform so that a limited number of Trustees could join in by remote access. A letter was read regarding a funding request instead of requiring attendance by a representative of the Dieterich Library Club.

Teutopolis Village Board had some board members join its April 1 meeting by separate phone connections. The board members in attendance at Village Hall also moved farther away at the board table to honor social distancing recommendations.

These attempts at keeping government functioning while offering open government are not perfect. Township boards are facing decisions on holding their mandatory annual township meetings, traditionally held in April. It will be interesting to see how each face that challenge during these extraordinary times.

As citizens, we have a right to know what local government is doing. But citizenship also requires responsibility. Contact your local government officials or elected officials to see how you can join in meetings and remain safe.