The Kewanee City Council will tackle a backlog of business at it’s meeting Monday, which will be held via online video chat.

Anyone who wishes to view the meeting, which will not be televised as usual as the meeting will be held “virtually,” can go to the City Council tab at cityofkewanee.com for a Zoom video link. The video meeting link is at: https://zoom.us/j/552957764.

The council will hold a closed session to discuss collective bargaining at 6:30 p.m., with the public meeting starting at 7.

Council business on the lengthy meeting agenda include:

Consideration of Ordinance 4001 Granting a variance to Dan and Brenda Kuffel, 224 E. Garfield St., Kewanee.Consideration of Ordinance 4005 to grant a Special Use Permit to use the existing building and property at 133 E. Division St. as residential and to remodel the same.Consideration of a Resolution 5205 Awarding the contract for lawn maintenance of nuisance properties to All Season’s Lawn Care of Atkinson.Consideration of Resolution 5206 Committing funds from the revolving loan fund of the City of Kewanee to Excelled Sheepskin and Leather, and declaring that this resolution shall be in full force immediately.Consideration of Resolution 5207 to authorize the City Manager to execute a right of way agreement with Cambridge Telecommunications Services, Inc., for high speed internet service.Consideration of an Ordinance 4000 Approving and Authorizing the execution of a professional services agreement for the first amendment to the Kewanee Downtown Tax Increment Financing District by and between the City of Kewanee, Henry County, Illinois and Jacob & Klein, ltd. and the Economic Development Group, ltd.Consideration of Resolution 5203 Authorizing the expenditure of funds to provide for the health and welfare of Kewanee residents suffering from the impacts of social distancing and limitations on the supply chain and availability of food, hygiene, and cleaning products in response to the global pandemicConsideration of Resolution 5204 authorizing the payment of certain routine and recurring expenses in the event of a declared emergency.Consideration of Ordinance 4002 Amending Ordinance No. 3904 related to the establishment of an Enterprise Zone in the (Jurisdiction) of Henry County, Illinois, pursuant to an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Cities of Kewanee, Galva, Geneseo, the Villages of Annawan, Atkinson, Cambridge, Orion, Woodhull and the County of Henry (the “Jurisdictions”)Consideration of Ordinance 4003 enacting a policy statement expressing a commitment to encourage the development of business entities and the hiring of individuals defined as minorities, women and persons with disabilities within the Kewanee/Henry County Enterprise Zone.Consideration of Ordinance 4004 Amending Ordinance 3904 related to the establishment of an Enterprise Zone in the (Jurisdiction) of Henry County, Illinois, pursuant to an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Cities of Kewanee, Galva, Geneseo, the Villages of Annawan, Atkinson, Cambridge, Orion, Woodhull and the County of Henry (the “Jurisdictions”)Consideration of Resolution 5208 authorizing the Mayor and City Clerk to execute all documents that are necessary and proper for the City of Kewanee to apply to the State of Illinois Community Development Block Grant for funding through the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.Discussion and Direction in the creation of locally funded incentive programs.