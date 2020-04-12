It seems like nothing more than a broken record. Each day appears to be nothing more than the previous day. It’s the same theme, the same grind, the same news. Some fear the virus, some do not. But there also many who have another fight. A fight with anxiety over the virus. Folks, that’s not a good combination.

Let’s fight that anxiety with nothing but good news and happy thoughts this week.

We did get a little taste of lovely weather earlier in the week. And I’m sure that alone made many of us feel a lot better. It also put many folks in the fishing mood. Where you going to go? Right now, that might be a little tough, especially with the temporary closure of all IDNR owned sites. I do however have some good news.

Lakeland Park in Canton is open to fishing. The ranger station will be closed but you are allowed to fish the park. It is catch and release fishing only and you may use a boat. This is great and much needed news so please follow all rules and regulations that apply to the park. They could keep the fishing season closed but chose to open for our enjoyment during this crisis. Please respect the rules.

Canton Lake is open to fishing but only from the bank. No boats are allowed at this time.

Emiquon is also open to fishing and right now you do not need a waiver to fish. Again, all regular rules and regulation apply so please abide.

The mushroom season is getting closer and closer. This year the hunting season is going to be different. Again, with the closing of IDNR sites, prime picking areas are going to be off limits. That in turn means heavy pressure on those areas that will be open, like the woods at Lakeland Park.

Oh, I can hardly wait for the hoards of people to be out there. Here come the empty water bottles, plastic bags, cigarette butts, pop bottles, etc., etc., etc. Yes, it is possible that by prime picking time or what is left of it, restrictions on certain properties could be lifted but that we cannot know. Again, please be respectful of the lands you walk.

The baby Great-Horned Owls are growing quickly. You see a few of those photos here. They appear to be just days away from taking to the branch outside of the nest. It was a bit dark inside the nesting site, so the photos did not quite come out as well as I hoped. Thought that if I was on location at sunrise I could get good light but one of the owls was sitting to far back in the cavity to take in the light. You don’t get to much time because you want to shoot and get the heck out of there. Yes, you want to get the shots, but the welfare of the young is more important than a photograph.

Also went to check out a former nesting site of a Barred Owl. I hadn’t been there for so time and did not realize that the top part of the tree, just above the old nesting cavity, had broken off. Needless to say, there were no owls there.

I then headed to the bottom of the ridge. In my pack I had a coffee pot and single gas stove. Finding a good stump to sit I started brewing the coffee. After a few minutes steam and the smell of brewing coffee filled the air. Pouring a cup, I sat and gathered in my surroundings. It was a different world out there. There were no problems and all worries were set aside for the time beginning.

Different species of birds were beginning to show. I could hear Towhees in the distance. A few Ruby-Crowned Kinglets find a tree near me and flit about, never sitting still for more than a few seconds. Then I hear the call of a Cooper’s Hawk. It flies by at a quick pace. They nest in these woods and I try to find the makings of a possible nest. I know of a nesting where Copper’s have been the last few years, in fact, it sat just above me where I drink my coffee. I say sat because it is no longer there. Another nest is somewhere close, but I cannot find it.

On top of the ridge and near the pond I see a woodpecker. First glance I think Hairy Woodpecker, but I see that it is a Yellow-Bellied Sapsucker. It lands just across from me and luckily it turns to face the sun where I can get a shot of all its wonderful colors. More Ruby-Crowns flit about the area, Towhees call in the distance.

Yes, things are changing in the wild and the days to come will only get better. Get out and enjoy. Leave your worries for a few hours and take in the call of the wild.