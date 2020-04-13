McDONOUGH COUNTY — Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in McDonough County Monday.

According to two separate April 13 press releases from the McDonough County Health Department (MCHD), the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the MCHD confirmed two more county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. The second case, a female in her 20s, was reported Monday morning, and the third case, a woman in her 60s, was reported late afternoon on Monday. Neither case was related to each other, nor to the first case reported last week.

The resident in her 20s did not report any significant travel. She and the third resident are now self-isolating at home and following CDC protocols. Public health officials are trying to identify and track other people who were in contact with these residents to try to reduce the risk of more infections.

As of Monday morning, 86 Illinois counties had 20,852 confirmed cases of the virus with 720 deaths. By late afternoon, the state had 22,025 confirmed cases in 87 counties, and 794 deaths, according to the releases. Officials again urged compliance with Governor Pritzker’s stay at home order, social distancing requirements, and ceasing from non-essential business operations.

It outlined possible severe consequences of non-compliance in stark terms. "By disregarding these recommendations, community members are putting the most vulnerable at risk of disease, and quite possibly even death," the afternoon release read. It then adopted a more reassuring tone. "The McDonough County Health Department is working closely with our local hospitals, healthcare providers, Emergency Management Agency, first responders and county partners to respond to COVID-19 in McDonough County."

According to the releases, common symptoms of COVID-19 presented by patients include mild to severe respiratory distress with cough, fever and difficulty breathing. Health officials continue to urge the public to wash hands frequently with soap and warm water, cover coughs and sneezes through techniques like sneezing into one’s elbow, and staying home, especially when sick.

Individuals with severe symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath should call their primary care provider or the MDH nurse hotline at 309-836-1714 between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. seven days a week. Updates can be found on he McDonough County Emergency Information Facebook page, the MCHD Facebook page, www.mchdept.com, and www.MDH.org/COVID19.

For information on actions individuals, schools, workplaces, and the community can take, please visit CDC’s Steps to Stay Safe from COVID-19. For general questions about COVID-19, call the Illinois COVID-19 Hotline at 1- 800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov, or visit http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and- conditions/diseases-a-z-list/coronavirus.