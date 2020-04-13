McDONOUGH COUNTY — The McDonough County Health Department was informed Friday morning, April 10, that a resident of McDonough County had tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Health Department Director Lynette Cale said the patient is a male in his early 40s, and is recovering at home after having been tested by an agency outside the county. Cale said an investigation has already been completed, and that all those who may have been in contact with the patient have been informed. For their privacy, it has not been disclosed where the patient lives within the county.

McDonough County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency Director Edgar Rodriguez and Cale hosted the press conference in Western Illinois University’s Brattain Lounge in the University Union at 3 p.m. on Friday. Those attending Friday’s conference had their temperature taken before entering, and all seating for the conference was spaced more than six feet apart to abide by social distancing recommendations.

“We're not surprised,” Cale said of the county’s first confirmed case of coronavirus. “It is widespread in the country, and even though we have been testing and those have come up negative, it should be assumed that every county in the state has someone [with the coronavirus].”

Cale said this is not cause for panic, but rather a reason that residents must take precautions and abide by the stay at home order.

Macomb Mayor Mike Inman said in a video update to the community that McDonough County healthcare providers had tested less than 100 patients for COVID-19 as of early April. Cale confirmed on Friday that the number was well-below that, with 52 tests conducted, 49 negative, two pending, and one positive. Rodriguez said this number should not spur panic, as it does not indicate the number of tests issued before that for more-likely respiratory illnesses. Cale and Rodriguez said that before patients are tested for coronavirus, it is first confirmed whether they’re suffering from another illness like influenza or pneumonia. Rodriguez over 100 cases have been excluded from COVID-19 for this reason.

Cale said McDonough District Hospital and local healthcare providers are the ones administering the tests, not the Health Department. When asked why the number of tests was so low compared to the county’s population of more than 30,000, Cale said that local providers are following guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), which include hospitalized patients with respiratory conditions who have tested negative for other conditions like influenza and pneumonia, as well as symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders.

Patients who test negative for the aforementioned respiratory illnesses were encouraged by Cale and Rodriguez to seek further consultation from their primary healthcare provider if symptoms continue to worsen, or if coronavirus symptoms such as shortness of breath and a fever appear.

Studies from Iceland, which as of Thursday has tested more of its population for COVID-19 than any other nation, suggest that 50 percent of its positively-tested population were asymptomatic. Research from a U.S. firm suggested a rate closer to 25 percent of cases lacking any symptoms, but Cale said that these figures likely will not affect testing criteria. Instead, Cale said that rather than altering behavior based on test results, residents should act under the assumption that there are more positive cases in the county.

“[The risk of being asymptomatic] is why we encourage you to stay at home, because people may have it and not know,” Cale said. “They may go visit a loved one who is in that high risk group, not intending to spread it, but unintentionally passing it on to somebody who can't fight it off.”

The Health Department urged in a Friday morning public information release for residents to avoid meeting with people outside their family unit or who they otherwise live with, and to make digital or telephoned plans for any upcoming holidays or religious services.

“We were asking each resident to do their part to slow the spread of the virus in our county, our state, and in our country. Please stay home,” Cale said. “Please abide by the governor's executive order through April 30.”

