ROCK ISLAND-Leslie P. Overcash, 72, Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Private services will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to family for funeral expenses.

Leslie was born Aug. 13, 1947, at Graham Hospital in Canton, the son of Leonard and Reta (Kennedy) Overcash.

He was a 1965 graduate of Valley High School Fairview.

He joined the US Army in 1966. He first served in Thailand. Later volunteering to serve with the 589th corps of Engineers in An khe, Vietnam.

He served honorably until he returned home in 1970. Leslie previously worked as a printer at Pip Printing Bettendorf, Iowa. He also was a handy man throughout the Quad Cities and Canton, area. He was known best for his old trucks, his love of fishing, being outdoors, and making others laugh.

Survivors include his children, David Overcash, Rock Island, and Lori (John) VandeVoorde, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Leeann, Drew, and Reese; siblings, Lynn (Jeanne) Overcash, Fairview, Richard Overcash, Texas, Jennifer West, Canton, and Jeanette Overcash, Canton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Overcash.

