In 2012, Kelly and Greg Eyer began making plans to turn what used to be the Moose Lodge on Market Street, into a Nurse Practitioner Clinic. Kelly envisioned a practice where patients could come and feel that they are valued, appreciated, and given the individual attention that they deserve. After a few years of planning and construction, Market Street Medical, LLC (MSM) opened its doors in July of 2015, with Kelly Eyer, Family Nurse Practitioner, as the sole proprietor. She was joined at that time, by her nurse, Jill Emmerich Ginder. Since that time, they have grown and prospered, adding a receptionist, Cherree Boley, to the staff as well.

March 2nd, 2020 Jamee Baltzell FNP-C, and Jamie Niemerg, CPNP joined Kelly Eyer, FNP-BC in her practice. Jamee Baltzell had her own independent practice, but after a few meetings with Eyer they soon decided their independent practices would be much stronger if they joined together. It was also perfect timing as Jamie Niemerg was in the position of looking for a place to start her own independent practice. The timing was perfect for the trio to merge together, as they had very similar goals and aspirations for exceptional, quality care for our community.

They have been extremely excited about serving Richland County and the surrounding area together and there has hardly been a spare moment in their days since they all started. Response from the community has been amazing. Jamee brought along a staff member, Zach Wingert, and they have all come together in hiring an accounts manager, Lisa Bealmear.

Each of these Nurse Practitioners bring their own skill set, all coming together to mesh very well. Kelly sees all ages of patients in her practice, enjoying being able to provide care for the entire family and building relationships with each one. She feels that it is vitally important to not only address the needs of the physical body, but the mind and spirit as well. It is not uncommon for her to pray with her patients during their visit, which is a great privilege for her. She relies on her faith in Christ daily as she sees each patient. Kelly provides primary care, treating chronic and acute conditions, as well as helping patients with needs related to mental health. She is also a certified medical examiner, allowing her to perform DOT physicals for truck drivers.

Jamee Baltzell, FNP-C, has been a Family Nurse Practitioner since 2011. She has a special interest in helping patients who struggle with mental and behavioral health issues. She also is certified to provide medical cannabis certification to patients who qualify. Another interest that Jamee has is in treating those who suffer from substance abuse disorder.

Jamie Niemerg, CPNP, has been a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner since 2012. Since she is a pediatric NP, she can see from birth to age 21 for both acute and chronic illnesses. She has a great passion for caring for children and is a certified asthma educator. She also has a strong desire to help children and the families who struggle with behavioral and mental health issues including ADHD and Autism. As the parent of a child with special needs, she is a strong advocate for the children and their families, who deal with all levels of developmental delays and has many patients that she sees for this.

These ladies also perform other services in the clinic such as simple procedures such as sutures, ear irrigations, toenail removal, PAP smears, and many others. They also provide on-site testing such as strep, UTI, and pregnancy testing, and also perform blood draws for send out testing via Labcorp or the facility of their choice. Nurse Practitioners are able to order imaging to be performed at a facility of the patient’s choice as well. This is of great benefit, because the patient is able to seek out the imaging facility or lab that offers the best service at the most reasonable price. They also see many patients who are in need of a referral to a specialist. They work together with the patients to find the right specialist for each situation and condition. They have also added a podiatrist for their patients, who is available by appointment on Monday mornings, Dr. Richard Loesch.

Market Street Medical has also recently added the service of telehealth, due to the threat of the Coronavirus, for patients who are healthy but need a consultation with their Nurse Practitioner.

What about the Coronavirus threat? What are some protocols that are in place to protect and help our community to weather the storm with the threat of COVID-19? Other than virtual visits for healthy patients, Nurse Practitioners at Main Street Medical are, for the most part, only seeing patients who are ill at this time, in an effort to minimize exposure to their patients and their families. If someone is displaying symptoms for which they believe they need to be tested for COVID-19, they can call the clinic or go to their website, www.marketstreetmedical.com, and they can be screened for potential testing. If they meet criteria, the patient can drive up to the clinic and an Nurse Practitioner will come out and swab them and send the specimen to the lab. These patients do not even need to come inside of the clinic. Precautions are also being taken inside the clinic with frequent disinfecting of all surfaces with which patients would come in contact. Patients are encouraged to limit the number of people who come to their visits—only essential care-givers and the one who is ill. Market Street Medical has been vigilant in providing the community up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 testing through their Facebook page as they receive it, and will continue to do so.

“We realize at Market Street Medical , that COVID-19 has not only affected those who become infected with it, but the threat of this virus also has a great impact on the mental health of our nation and around the world. Fear and panic have taken hold of many, and what we have all known as normal has been turned upside-down. It is our commitment to provide accurate information, in a way that causes our community to be informed, but not to panic. This threat will pass. Until then, it will be dealt with calmness and resolve that above all else, we will not fear. Second Timothy 1:7 of God’s Word states, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” If there are those who are feeling overwhelmed by the current threat and all that it brings, we encourage you to focus on these words from our Heavenly Father. He is the Giver of hope, healing, peace and love. If we could write a prescription to you for that, we would, but He already has.”